Key spinner returns as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies Tests
THE Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies.

Major changes have been made to the squad that toured South Africa in December 2024 and lost 2-0. To strengthen the spin department for the home Tests, Sajid Ali, who excelled in the home series against England, has been recalled along with Abrar Ahmed.

To manage player workload, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza and Naseem Shah has been rested. In their place, uncapped Kashif Ali has been included in the squad, alongside Khurram Shahzad, who has been retained for the series.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have been recalled to the squad as replacements for Saim Ayub, who was injured during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and for an out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

Rohail Nazir has been brought in as a backup for the wicketkeeper position after Haseebullah, the wicketkeeper-batter, sustained a split in his right-hand webbing during the Cape Town Test.

Squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan will face the West Indies in two Tests, both scheduled to be played in Multan, starting on January 17th and January 25th, respectively. (ICC Media)

