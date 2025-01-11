Self-defence training camp set for today at Police Sports Club

WORLD President of WISDA (World International Self-defence Association) Grandmaster 9th Dan Jose Luis Montes, of Barcelona, Spain, arrived in Guyana on Thursday for a 3 – day visit.

The International visitor, is a 3-time World Champion in Self-defence, the European Police Karate Champion, Police Baton-Combat Champion, multiple Hall-Of-Famer, among many other accolades.

He is a specialist in Police training, and Master in Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Karate, Jiu-Jitsu, Sambo, and Taiho Jutsu (the latter being Police arresting techniques).

WISDA has representation in over 80 countries, and 200 cities.

Grandmaster Montes will be joined by WISDA Guyana President, Soke Max Massiah, who was appointed that position since 2019, to conduct the “Presidents International” Close-Combat/Self-Defence 3-hour Training Seminar today from 13:00 hours at the Police Sports Club, on Barrack St.

The event will facilitate the general public, ages 18 – 88, and is expected to include, elders, females, police, security, military and bodyguards etc.

Soke Massiah is also the Chief Instructor of the rapidly growing MAXIDO Adult Street-Defence system, which is known for it’s defence responses.

The pair of 9th Dan Black belts have a total of 100 years of study and practice in the Ancient, spiritual, physical Science of Martial Arts (GM Montes 48 years, Soke Max 52 years), which ultimately indicates the benefits and improved confidence levels of reduced vulnerability to physical or weapon attacks, participants will leave the Seminar with.

There is a limited amount of spots at the Seminar, (approximately 100) for better individual learning and the fee for the event is $5,000.

Participants will also receive a “Certificate of Participation”, with the WISDA logos, signed by Mr. Montes.