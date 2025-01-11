One Guyana Premier Basketball League returns to Linden this weekend

KK Untouchable and Retrieve Raiders latest winners

The famed One Guyana Basketball League is set to head back to the mining town of Linden with a double header today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday.)

This evening action at the Retrieve Hardcourt will pit host team Retrieve Raiders against defending champions North Ruimveldt Ravens in the feature clash.

Meanwhile, Black Caimans will meet the other Linden side – Victory Valley Royals in the other match-up for the evening.

While on Sunday Master’s Basketball side will play Linden’s Block 22 Flames followed by Panthers taking on Jets.

In the latest round on matches on Wednesday at the Retrieve hardcourt, Kwakwani Untouchables and Retrieve Raiders are emerging winners.

Untouchable came up against Block 22 Flame in their encounter.

It was a one-sided affair for three of the four quarters as Untouchables led by Domair Gladstone picked up a 13-points victory 69-56.

Kwakwani led 22-17 in the first quarter, before outscoring Flames 11-5 in the second period to led 33-22 at the half.

The third saw them scoring 19 to Flames 10 to lead 52-32 going into the final quarter.

Flames would have their best showing in the fourth to outscored KK 24-17 but it was not enough to overcome their huge deficit as they lost it comfortably 69-56.

Meanwhile, Retrieve Raider had 23 points from Neil Marks and 15 from Selwyn Henry as they grabbed a 9 points victory over Berbice All Stars.

The clash was dead even after the first quarter 22-22 but Raider would begin to pull away after the second quarter 39-30.

Berbice would step up their game with 18 from Marvin Marks and 14 from Garfield Benjamin to pull back the lead in the third period 48-53.

However, a strong finish from Raider in the fourth period saw them closing out the win 65-56.

The tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and National Sports Commission.

The League is set to conclude in April and features 24 teams drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars the coveted trophy.

This year sees the top side collecting a million for first place with half a million for the second-place team with third and fourth place also collects cash prizes along with trophies.