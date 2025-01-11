News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
CPL 2025 set for August 14 start
Fans celebrating the Guyana Amazon Warriors victory over the St. Lucia Zouks at the Guyana National Stadium. (DPI Photo)
Fans celebrating the Guyana Amazon Warriors victory over the St. Lucia Zouks at the Guyana National Stadium. (DPI Photo)

The 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place from Thursday 14 August to Sunday 21 September. This window has been agreed between CPL and Cricket West Indies (CWI) and once again there will be no clash with West Indies international matches.

The six teams taking part in the 2025 season will be Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. The teams will compete across 34 matches to decide who will claim the 2025 CPL title.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank CPL, said: “We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL. The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025.”

Lynford Inverary, Cricket West Indies acting CEO and COO, said: “We are delighted to confirm the 2025 CPL window. While CWI continues to take a leading role in shaping our overall cricket calendar, the CPL remains a key part of our cricketing ecosystem, playing an important role in the development and promotion of the game throughout the Caribbean. Our collaboration with CPL ensures that the best talent will be on display while avoiding any conflicts with international cricket.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.