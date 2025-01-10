‘I don’t lead a government that is disconnected’

–President Ali says, outlines innovative ‘agri’ plan for ‘Melanie’, Nonpariel residents

–commits to supporting local NDC’s efforts to enhance security, sanitation, other services

GEARED towards promoting community development, an innovative agriculture programme will be rolled out in the villages of Melanie Damishana and Nonpariel along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor.

Conceptualised by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the initiative will see residents from these respective communities identifying five acres of land to be utilised as innovative poultry farms.

“I’m going to ask the Ministry of Agriculture to work with you and the group to see how we can identify five acres that we can put all the infrastructure in, and we can work with you to develop an agriculture innovation plan, where we can use the most innovative technology in building tunnel houses for chickens; in building egg production, and work with you on having a highly-integrated five acres,” the Head of State said during a Thursday afternoon engagement with residents of ‘Melanie’.

James Bond, a prominent community figure, pointed out that residents have already organised themselves into a group, forming a relatively large association of farmers, and efforts have been made to clear backlands, but more support is needed.

In response to this, the President committed to working closely with residents to advance food production, focusing particularly on adopting more innovative technologies and targetting diasporan markets.

“We have to put these small processing plants in the villages, where we can do the breadfruit chips; where we can put it into vacuum packs and get it to the diaspora market. That is what we want to do,” President Ali said.

“It is very commendable, the attention your government has given to the people of ‘Melanie’. You were here first with a number of ministers a few years back, and it’s good to see that consistency,” Bond said, further commending the President and his team for their support.

Meanwhile, President Ali made further commitments to enhance the capabilities of the local Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), strengthening the security, sanitation and other services to communities.

“I don’t lead a government that is disconnected; we want to be connected to the people. That is why I am only asking the technicians to be here, but we have team from the Office of the President, and the team is right here,” the President added.

Meanwhile, at Nonpariel, the Head of State reiterated the government’s commitment to not just only making commitments, but delivering on them; honouring the promises that were made during the government’s run for office in 2020.

“Every single day in the life of this government for the last four-plus years, I can guarantee you, without the shadow of a doubt, that either the President, the Prime Minister the Vice-President or one member of Cabinet was in some community engaging people at the community level.

“That was a major emphasis in 2020; to build a government that is a listening government that acts on behalf of the people,” Dr. Ali said.

The President discussed plans to enhance agriculture, address drainage issues, and examine the rehabilitation of community roads.

Upon the request of residents, he also committed to providing support to assist the community in establishing a learning resource centre catering not only to children but also adults.

“The conversation now is changing; it’s about productivity. How do we get engaged in economic activity; how do we increase production, how do we become a part of the agricultural innovation project, and how do we become a part of the building process of the country,” the President said.

Also present at Thursday’s engagement was Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues; and Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.