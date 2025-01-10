Body of Chinese national recovered after falling from New Demerara River Bridge

-Gov’t extends condolences

SEE FULL RELEASE FROM MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS

The body of Mr. Fu-jian Wei, a 39-year-old Chinese national who tragically fell into the Demerara River during rigging operations at Pier 34 on January 8, 2025, was recovered at 9:55 hours on January 10, 2025, by the Coast Guard of the Guyana Defence Force.

Following the recovery, the body was handed over to the Guyana Police Force for initial investigation and subsequently transported to Ezekiel Funeral Home in Poudroyen, West Bank Demerara.

The Honourable Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Fu-jian Wei on behalf of the Ministry of Public Works and the Government of Guyana.

Minister Edghill emphasized the government’s commitment to worker safety and has admonished the contractor to ensure that all safety measures are immediately implemented to guarantee the well-being of all workers for the remainder of the project.