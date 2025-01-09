First National practice game set for today at Providence

…Head Selector Sarwan spoke about preparations on Radio show

The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) will play two four-day practice matches at Providence in preparation for the 2025 Regional first-class season which commence on January 29.

Providence will host four home games including the first round between the GHE and Barbados Pride while the third round from February 12-15 against West Indies Academy is a day/night affair using a Pink Ball.

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago were involved in the inaugural pink ball match in Antigua in 2010 while this year the pink ball games will resume for the first since 2020.

From 14.00hrs today, the first practice match be a day/night game and Chairman of the National Selectors and former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan provided his thoughts on preparations for this year’s season while speaking on the ‘Sean Devers Sports Watch’ last Tuesday night.

Gudakesh Motie, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair will unavailable for the first round due to West Indies Test duties against Pakistan from January 17-29.

“As Selector, we (GCB) have not heard anything from Shimron Hetmyer. This has been an ongoing situation. I think it up to Hetty to decide if he wants to play in regional tournament or not. Keemo Paul has indicated that he is not interested in playing in the upcoming First-Class season.” Informed Sarwan.

Sarwan informed that Shamar Joseph is still recovering from (shine) injury and when asked about Romario Shepherd, the Head Selector said.

“We know when these guys are interested in playing, they would contact us. We have not heard from him (Shepherd).

With regards to choosing to play in T20 league and making themselves unavailable for ‘Red ball’ cricket, that’s a personal choice.

I don’t think we can sit here and say that T20 cricket is not allowing them to play in four-day cricket…it’s their chose… It is up to them.

But if you want to develop all facets your game the four-day competition, the longer version of the game is the best way to do that. It’s a choice they have made. I mean you can’t be angry with them.

I have said on your programme before that is an ongoing challenge for the Board something has to put in place. That’s a decision for the executives and the CWI to make.

As a Selector, I don’t think the GCB should deny them from earning, I don’t agree with that happening at any time” posited the 44-year-old Sarwan.

“In terms of the four-day tournament winning is very important because it not only shows that there are players who are willing to play the longer version but shows the interest for the competition locally.

Generally, for the development of West Indies cricket, it’s important that you get guys who can take the games into four days instead of game finishing in two and half and three days.

Although I would be biased and say I want Guyana to win, the bigger picture is that I want these matches last four days and it takes a lot of things to make that happen.

Most importantly you need good surfaces that ensures that there is something in it for both the batters and bowlers to ply their trade.” continued Sarwan.

Shifting to the two practice matches which starts today at Providence, Sarwan who returned from the US yesterday, explained that games are practice matches and not trial matches.

“We have core of guys that we want to keep. The good thing about it is that they are fairly young” added Sarwan who played 87 Tests and 181 ODI’s.

“Young Imlach has been doing a wonderful job as captain while his personality is in line of what we want to accomplish. We have to try to compete without the guys who are missing. We have got a core of guys we looking to stick with and then they are a few positions that we will have to look at.

We are also aware that the international guys could be away more frequently so we are trying to bring in few younger guys to be around and practice with the National team.

Hopefully hey will learn from that environment and gradually get them involved and hopefully adapt to the culture we are trying to build.

The matches are practice matches since we already know who are the core players but if a youngster can bulldoze his way with big scores, he could be selected, so there is still a lot to play for in terms of filling the gaps for the first round” concluded Sarwan who has 20 international centuries