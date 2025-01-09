James conferred with honorary Doctor of Laws by UWI

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, (CMC) – Grenada’s first Olympic medalist Kirani James was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies global campus over the weekend in recognition of his excellence in athletics.

The event was conducted via a virtual graduation ceremony, under the patronage of her excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, Governor General of Grenada.

The 32-year-old James said he was humbled by the occasion.

“I am truly humbled and privileged to be here to celebrate this honour.

“When I set out in athletics, the main goal was to try to be the best I can be and try to uplift myself and my family. I remember that moment when I sat and I prayed to God and just asked God for an opportunity,” James said.

“I’ve never taken my situation for granted. I know that it’s more than me. I’m ultimately just a small part of a bigger picture here to honour God and for us to be the best we can be.”

James is among one of the greatest 400 metre runners in the world and is one of only 11 athletes to win World Championships at the youth, junior and senior level.

He copped Grenada’s first ever Olympic gold medal in 2012 when he stormed to victory in the event in London.

James, who was ranked number one in the world in the 400 metres for 54 weeks, also claimed gold at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu and the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow.

Additionally, James also claimed silver at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and bronze at the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo.

At the youth level, he won gold at the CARIFTA Games in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010 and also won gold in the 400 meters at the 2007 Commonwealth Youth Games and silver at both the World Youth Championships 2007 and the 2008 World Junior Championships.