Beharry Real Estate on board CWC Bomb Squad awards ceremony

THE Crabwood Creek Bomb Squad Cricket Club will host its first-ever awards ceremony on Saturday, honouring outstanding performers for the 2023-24 period. Several young cricketers will benefit from the fine gesture.

Anil Beharry Real Estate and Related Services is on board, providing two trophies for the occasion. The newly formed company is owned by Beharry, who has distinguished himself with over 40 years of banking experience which includes 27 years in management positions.

Beharry also played cricket for over four decades, representing Berbice and was once called for national trials. In addition, he served cricket in administrative positions for close to three decades, once as President of Berbice Cricket Board.

Ryan Ramdass, the head of the CWC Bomb Squad expressed gratitude and promised to continue to focus on the development of young cricketers. According to Beharry, he was happy to be part of the development of the sport and indicated that his company also offers services such as conveyancing, compliance, valuation, and property management among others.