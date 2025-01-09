Suriname Football Association makes appeal to government for funding

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, (CMC) – The Surinamese Football Association (SVB) is pleading with government to provide assistance to the national team as it faces a financial crisis.

During a recent press conference, SVG chairman John Krishnadath revealed the association was in need of over US$1.5 million to allow the national team to participate in international matches this year.

Additionally, he explained that if the team was to qualify for the World Cup in North America in 2026, the deficit would be US$5.2 million.

To this end, Krishnadath has appealed to the government for the third time to prevent the country from losing face and, above all, to keep Suriname’s dream of one day participating in the World Championships (WC) alive.

“In 2026, if we qualify for that World Cup, we estimate that for the first half year of matches that you will have to play here and there in the world, you will lose approximately US$6 million.

“Not participating means losing face (not being able to participate due to lack of money), fines and a “shattered dream of playing at the World Cup,” Krishnadath said.

He indicated that he had spoken to President Chan Santokhi about the problem on December 23 and a possible solution.

While shortfalls are nothing new, Krishnadath said for 2025 and 2026 the gaps were simply too big for the SVB to fill on its own.

He said ‘Natio’ (the nickname of the national team) needed to participate in three upcoming Gold Cup matches and four preliminary rounds and qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The costs are estimated at US$2,180,468.

While the SVB and FIFA can provide US$500,000 and Concacaf will assist with US$195,000, there is still a shortfall of US$1, 485, 468.

Krishnadath has called on the government to contribute the estimated deficit to the budget as a national project.

“Recognised Nationals, seniors A-selection, as a national project. Embrace it. Adopt it. Fund that deficit. We an pay maybe two more windows. After that, no more,” Krishnadath stressed.

“There are different ways to fund it. You can tell me you’re going to pay for the charters and hotel costs. But keep in mind that hotels and charters have to be paid in advance. Pay for them for us. You can pay it directly; you don’t have to deposit it for us.”

During the press conference it was explained that the operations of the national selection have always been funded from its own revenues (renting out buildings and stadiums, among other things), sponsorship, funds from FIFA, and from the SVB WC Account (a savings pot of the SVB specifically for WC activities).

Krishnadath disclosed that the association was currently looking at ways to raise funds, including adjusting competitions and engaging in negotiations with FIFA.