Elite League Qualification Playoffs to kick off Saturday

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is set to commence the highly anticipated Elite League Qualification Playoffs on Saturday.

The knockout-style tournament will feature seven regional champions vying for a chance to compete in Season Seven of the GFF Elite League and will ultimately determine promotions.

Participating teams are all league winners of their Regional Association’s 2024 Senior Men’s League.

The teams are: Potaro Strikers FC (Bartica FA), Paradise Invaders FC (Berbice FA), Agricola Red Triangle FC (East Bank FA), Mahaica Determinators FC (East Demerara FA), Lake Mainstay FC (Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA), Pele FC (Georgetown FA), Uitvlugt Warriors FC (West Demerara FA.)

According to a GFF release, all matches will be played at community fields due to vital maintenance works scheduled for the National Training Centre (NTC).

The full fixture list is as follows: Saturday, January 11, 2025 – Mahaica Determinators FC vs Paradise Invaders FC at Rosignol Ground, 16:00h; Sunday, January 12, 2025 – Potaro Strikers FC vs Uitvlugt Warriors FC at Uitvlugt Ground, 13:00h, Pele FC vs Agricola Red Triangle FC at Uitvlugt Ground, 15:00h

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – Semi-Final One- Lake Mainstay FC vs Winner of Mahaica Determinators FC/Paradise Invaders FC (Venue and time to be determined); Saturday, January 18, 2025 – Semi-Final Two (Venue and time to be determined)

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 – Elite League Qualification Playoffs Final (Venue and time to be determined)

The GFF pointed out that matches will be played in full compliance with FIFA’s Laws of the Game, with referees and officials appointed by the GFF Referee Council.

An additional spot will be up for grabs through a single game play-off match which will be played by the loser of the Final match against the Season Six ninth place finishers, Ann’s Grove United.

This match will therefore determine if Ann’s Grove United will be relegated from the League like the Season Seven 10th place finisher and a new club will take its place, or if it will remain in the Season Seven roster.

The GFF said that part of its ongoing commitment to football development, it is aiming to provide a pathway for regional champions to ascend to the nation’s premier football competition.