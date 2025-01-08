UG’s Andrew Thom receives prestigious ‘Outstanding Justice Award’

–Best Diplomatic Stance Award at separate international events in Chicago, London

ANDREW Thom, a staff member attached to the University of Guyana’s Registry Department, received the prestigious Outstanding Justice Award in the International Court of Justice at the American Model United Nations (AMUN) Conference held recently in Chicago, Illinois.

Thom also represented Guyana and received the Best Diplomatic Stance Award at the Best Diplomats Conference held in London, United Kingdom, from September 27 to 30, 2024.

The American Model United Nations Secretariat conveyed the exciting news to Thom recently and indicated that he will receive his certificate in the coming days. Last year’s AMUN Conference was held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago in Illinois.

The AMUN is a non-profit educational organisation founded in 1989 to provide students with the highest quality, most professionally run simulation of the United Nations. The organisation strives to combine educational quality with highly realistic simulations of the United Nations to give students an unparalleled Model UN learning experience.

Thom represented the University of Guyana at the AMUN Conference, which saw over 600 students from educational institutions around the world participating.

He performed the role of a justice in the International Court of Justice, where he took on the challenging task of addressing global disputes through legal reasoning and diplomacy.

“Delivering a well-thought-out opinion that balanced justice with fairness was a proud moment for me,” Thom recalled.

At the Best Diplomats Conference in London, the area of focus was centred on fairness and inclusivity in technological advancement.

“I worked on drafting resolutions and finding common ground among representatives with different views,” he said.

His efforts paid off, earning him the Best Diplomatic Stance Award at this event.

Thom noted that he saw it as an honour to represent UG at these high-level events, adding that UG students are able to shine anywhere in the world.

“It’s not just about personal accomplishments; it’s about representing our university and country on the global stage,” he said with much pride.

Thom served as acting Vice President and Treasurer of the University of Guyana International Affairs Association (UGIAA) for the academic year 2023/2024. There, he gained experience in leadership, teamwork, and engaged with global issues.

“My time with UGIAA helped me develop the skills and confidence I needed to step onto international platforms,” he said.

According to Thom, these awards are “a reminder of how far I’ve come and what’s possible with determination.”

“I grew up in a small village in Berbice, where community and resilience were key values. Those early lessons taught me to see challenges as opportunities and inspired my dream of working in diplomacy and governance,” he shared.

Thom is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Management at the University of Guyana and an Associate Degree in Psychology and Legal System at Sherlock Institute of Forensic Science, India.

With this unique combination, he aims to bridge the gap between leadership, legal expertise, and a profound understanding of human behaviour to drive impactful change within communities.

“I want to use my experiences to inspire others, especially young people from underrepresented communities,” he said.

Thom’s journey is already serving as an inspiration to his peers. His story proves that with hard work and a clear vision, anyone can achieve great things.

He said: “Many students face challenges, but those challenges can fuel success.”

Through his dedication, Thom has shown that greatness can come from humble beginnings. He hopes his story encourages others to dream big and believe in their potential.

“We all have the power to create lasting change,” he said, adding: “with preparation, passion, and persistence, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.”

From a small village in Berbice to international conferences, Thom’s journey is a testament to the power of hard work, community, and a commitment to making the world a better place. (University of Guyana)