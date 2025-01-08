Thousands register in Berbice for cash grant

–as process progresses smoothly, Minister Parag says

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, visited Region Six on Monday, during which she highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting residents with the $100,000 cash grant initiative.

She informed the media that thousands of residents in Region Five and Six had already registered for the grant, underscoring the importance of government intervention in providing financial relief and promoting community well-being.

Parag emphasised that the government’s role is critical in addressing the needs of citizens, ensuring equitable access to resources, and fostering economic stability in the region. She encouraged all eligible individuals to apply and take advantage of the assistance available to them.

She emphasised that the process is a smooth one, as several registration locations have been established throughout the various Neighborhood Democratic Councils to avoid any overcrowding.

Minister Parag said, “The registration was going quite smoothly in almost all of the NDCs and areas I visited.”

She added that it is important that citizens remain calm, stressing that “this is happening over a period of several days and they will be facilitated.”

According to her, the teams registering persons are working to ensure that it is done in a smooth and calm manner.

Parag said: “Thousands of persons I understand at the various sites would have registered yesterday.”

She further stressed that they are working to ensure that everyone who is eligible is registered as the government believes its citizens “are deserving of this and they should share in the resources of the country.”

Meanwhile, turning to the feedback she has received from residents she interacted with, Minister Parag said: “People have different uses for this money that they are getting, but most of the people I have spoken to, they have some sort of urgent need, in terms of a repair here or they want to open or invest in a small business.”

She added: “We are really happy to be in a position to help citizens and our Guyanese with this initiative.”

Minister Parag also visited Region Five, on Monday, when she met and interacted with residents at several of the registration locations.