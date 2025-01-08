Authorities to use ‘speed signs’ data to craft more road-safety strategies

–device integrated with advanced cloud infrastructure as part of Safe Road Intelligent System project, President Ali says

THE installation of new radar speed signs along Guyana’s roadways is another crucial step to create safe roadways with the use of technology.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during his 2024 end-of-year press conference, announced a series of measures that will come online this year to keep the roads and users safe.

According to a Facebook post by the President on Tuesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) have installed new radar speed signs connected to advanced cloud infrastructure as part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) Project.

The signs are designed to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns, and the data generated from these signs will be used to implement strategies aimed at reducing speeds, and improving road safety across Guyana, the President said.

He also said that with signs being deployed countrywide, this project highlights the government’s commitment to using technology and data-driven solutions to create safer roads, and smarter traffic management systems.

In keeping with this agenda, it was recently announced that Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, along with several other government officials are expected to head a sub-committee which will ensure that Guyana’s roadways and its people are secure.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill made this revelation during the 2024 end-of-year press conference last Saturday at the Pegasus Suites in Georgetown.

This mechanism includes ensuring there are traffic lights along the new highways, pedestrian crossings, traffic safety for schools, among other things.

President Ali had said that there will be further advancements in making Guyana’s roadways safer, and assured the public that more will be done.

The President discussed several proactive initiatives that are being pursued to improve road safety, and the measures that will aid drivers. Regarding the state-of-the-art 24-hour surveillance cameras on the major roadways, the Head of State noted that in the testing phase, there were more than 60,000 instances where people were speeding.

Further, there will soon be the intensification of the traffic education programme, the strict enforcement of traffic laws with no discretion or consideration given to unlawful behaviour and, action, the use of technology in having a smart country, intelligent traffic cameras and, body cameras, and improved road infrastructure.

Individual responsibility, however, remains an important part of the overall effort to create safer roadways, the Head of State said.