Guyana’s infrastructural transformation will continue to be pursued aggressively

–no effort will be spared to achieve timely completion of projects, engage residents President Ali says

THE rapid transformation of Guyana’s infrastructural landscape will continue this year, as President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged to intensify efforts geared at taking the country to unimaginable heights.

With a number of projects expected to come on-stream this year, the President, during his 2024 end-of-year press conference, said that he will be working aggressively to ensure all work is completed efficiently and in a timely manner.

He said: “So let me say that I, like you, would want to see all of these projects completed on time. And I’m going to do every single thing that I can and I am holding our technical staff accountable to ensure that all these projects are completed on time, where there is need for liquidated damages, liquidated damages would be charged. You’re going to see me more in the fields as if you’re not seeing me enough.”

The President added that the public will see him and an entire team pushing to ensure that the projects are completed.

He further said: “We want to see all the projects completed within the timeframe because they’re essential in the transformative development of our country.”

With the series of infrastructural projects to come on stream this year, Guyanese could expect further transformation.

For instance, although the previous coalition government, according to several reports, failed to make any significant progress in concluding an arrangement for a new Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), under the PPP/C administration, the new bridge is already 61.72 per cent.

The fixed high-level bridge, which will have four vehicular lanes and be toll-free, should be completed on August 31. The new structure, built six metres above the water, will allow all vessels to pass beneath it without hindrance. This first-of-its-kind bridge in South America is expected to serve Guyanese for at least a century.

China Railway Construction (International) Limited is spearheading the construction, with oversight by the Italian company, Politecnica. Additionally, the Linden-Mabura Hill Road, which will be 121 kilometres (km) of two lanes highway, will be completed on October 29.

Notably, the US$190 million project that aims to bring about transformation, is part of the government’s strategic plan that includes connecting the coast and hinterland, with the ultimate goal of linking Guyana to Brazil.

It was also announced that the East Coast Demerara Road upgrade will be completed on October 31.

When completed, residents will see major benefits in the form of shorter commute time, less traffic, enhanced road safety protocols, and increased socio-economic opportunities due to enhanced accessibility.

Also, the Sand Hills to Makouria road link, which is 50 per cent completed is scheduled to be finished in August. Aside from the transformative projects that are expected to come on stream this year, the Ministry of Public Works has indicated that there are several areas that there will be continued focus on.

These include: community bridges, sea and river defence, street lighting – with 100,000 in the bidding stage, pedestrian safety and safer roads, hinterland roads and airstrips, and engineering and architecture bills.