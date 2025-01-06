130km of roads rehabilitated under miscellaneous, urban roads programmes

–using 6,200 tonnes of asphalt, Public Works Ministry says

UNDERSTANDING that high-quality infrastructure is one of the backbones of achieving inclusive development, the government, through the Public Works Ministry, rehabilitated 130 kilometres (km) of roads under the miscellaneous and urban roads programmes.

This was revealed during the ministry’s 2024 end-of-year press conference on Saturday at Pegasus Suites.

According to the ministry, these roads were rehabilitated using 6,200 tonnes of asphalt.

While underscoring the magnitude of work that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has done since assuming office in 2020, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, said that the bigger picture is often ignored by critics.

Highlighting that the government was also doing bonus work aside from what is in the PPP/C’s 2020 manifesto, he said: “If we go back to the manifesto, you will see that we said, we will do 2,000 kilometres of hinterland roads. We’ve already, in four years, surpassed 2,500 kilometres.”

Additionally, some of the achievements under public and main access roads include: Cemetary Road, Aubrey Barker Road, Conversation Tree Bypass, Lamaha/Dennis Street, Black Bush Polder Road, Mahaicony Branch Road, DeHoop Access Road and Lima Sands Access Road.

As for Farm Access Roads, these include: three km of Hubu Main Access, one km of Moleson Creek to El Dorado and 11 km of Sand Hills to Makouria Road.

Also, there were numerous achievements under hinterland roads in several regions.

For instance, in Region One (Barima-Waini), there were 21 contracts for 2.7km of concrete roads and 10 contracts for 9.8 km for all sub-districts.

In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), there were seven contracts for 35 km of laterite road.

Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) had 42 contracts for 2.5km and 66 community participation contracts.

As for Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), seven contracts for 350km of laterite road and 1.5km each in four main villages.

In Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), 21 contracts for 14.6km, 16 contracts for one km in Kwakwani, 32 contracts for 2km in Ituni and 31 contracts for 2km in Coomaka.

In November, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo highlighted that more than 3,000 community roads have been completed nationwide under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration, with small contractors playing a pivotal role in this transformative initiative.

Dr. Jagdeo said that this approach has allowed small contractors to thrive while delivering critical infrastructure. In Region Ten alone, over 300 contractors executed projects worth more than $4 billion.

In addition to road improvements, nearly 200 bridges are being constructed across Guyana. In Region Six, 45 of 46 bridges leading to Lethem are being replaced, enhancing connectivity.

Major projects such as the construction of two four-lane bridges—one across the river at Wismar and another underway—are reshaping the nation’s infrastructure landscape.

Key highways, including the East Bank, East Coast, and Berbice four-lane roads, are advancing rapidly, with significant developments transforming areas like Diamond and Crane.

“The East Bank is unrecognisable now,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked.

To address the critical issue of flooding, the government has ramped up efforts to enhance drainage systems.

Sixty new drainage pumps are being installed through a World Bank-funded project, along with the rehabilitation of 60 kokers and the construction of 19 pumping stations. Several Hope-like canals are also being built to direct water to the Atlantic Ocean.