UN chief condemns New Orleans truck attack
Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, the scene of the horrific attack on New Year's revellers
Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, the scene of the horrific attack on New Year's revellers

UNITED Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has condemned Wednesday’s truck attack that killed at least 15 people in the city of New Orleans.
Media reports indicated that a US male citizen had intentionally driven a pick-up truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year in the city’s French quarter, shortly after 03:00 hours local time.

The 42-year-old suspect was killed in a police shootout that injured two officers. His potential allegiance to ISIL extremists is under investigation after a flag of the terrorist organisation and improvised explosives were found in the rented vehicle and in other locations nearby, according to the FBI.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack in New Orleans, where a driver struck a crowd gathered to celebrate the New Year, reportedly killing at least 15 people and injuring over 30 others,” said his Associate Spokesperson, Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez.

“He extends his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and to the Government and people of Louisiana and the United States. He also wishes a swift recovery to those persons injured.”

The US authorities are also investigating possible links between the outrage and a deadly vehicle explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Reports indicated that a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near the entrance of Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day. Police said that the driver was killed and seven others were injured when a combination of fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel was detonated. (UN News)

