Guyana’s first 24-hour ‘Animal Hospital’ set for March opening

GUYANA’S pets will now have a new safe space with the opening of the Animal Kingdom Pet Care and Veterinary Services Hospital in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. Said to be the first of its kind, the facility will be operational 24 hours, addressing a critical gap in veterinary care across the country.

With investments of in excess of $US 1 million, the new facility aims to offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of pet owners and farmers, while prioritising affordability and quality care. The facility is set to open its doors in March this year.

One of the key figures behind the hospital, Dr. Nardeo Bassoodeo told the Sunday Chronicle that the facility is a dream come true as he welcomed members of the media to a preview of the facility. As a practicing veterinarian for more than 15 years, Dr. Nardeo said the hospital will provide essential services that have long been unavailable locally.

“As soon as we get all the logistics up and running, we will be able to start our first 24-hour hospital here in Guyana, which is much needed.” Dr. Bassoodeo said, adding: “Many times, we have a situation where an animal has to be hospitalised, but you have no facility to offer that service. So, this here will fill that gap.”

The hospital has been designed to cater to a wide array of medical and surgical needs, with a number of machines and equipment geared towards oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and even life support care in animals.

“We’re going to offer here a pharmacy, as well as a pet store. We have examination and consultation rooms; we have a radiology room, where we will be doing x-rays and ultrasound,” Dr. Bassoodeo said.

“We also have an admission department and a high-dependency unit, meaning that if a pet cannot breathe on its own, we also have a ventilator that can be used for humans. We also have a special unit here that is called the infectious disease ward,” he added.

Hygiene and quality care are key pillars of the hospital’s operations, he said. “We are big on hygiene; we are big on disease prevention, and we pay special attention to those details, quality care, and so on. Another very special feature of our hospital here is that we have a disinfection and sterilisation room. Before every surgeon goes into the surgical theatre, they can be properly sterilised.”

The facility aims to be a comprehensive resource, extending its services beyond household pets to support cattle and livestock farmers. As Dr. Bassoodeo mentioned, the hospital is equipped with a diverse range of products and services tailored specifically to the needs of larger animals. This includes diagnostic testing, specialised medicines, and other veterinary products essential for the health and productivity of cattle and livestock. With this expanded focus, the facility is positioned to become a key partner for farmers, helping ensure the well-being of their herds and flocks, as well as supporting overall agricultural health.

“We don’t want persons to say that we’re biased,” Dr. Bassoodeo said. “We also import a wide range of products for farmers; quality products from Holland, England, the US, and Australia.”

The journey to establish the hospital has not been without difficulties. “Some of our biggest challenges here were sourcing quality products,” Dr. Bassoodeo shared.

Despite these obstacles, the project has made significant strides, thanks, in part, to local partnerships. “I would say that most of our capital here came from a loan from GBTI.” Dr. Bassoodeo also thanked companies like Enet for the support in making the venture a reality.

Although the hospital is equipped with some of the best technology in veterinary care available, one of its primary goals is accessibility for all.

“What we try to do here is not to have a situation where we scare people off. We want to ensure that the facility that we have, the services that we’re offering here, are affordable. At the same time, persons can say, ‘Don’t mind, it is cheap, it is dependable, and it is of quality’,” Dr. Bassoodeo stated.

As the launch date draws nearer, Dr. Bassoodeo is actively working on establishing key collaborations. One significant partnership is with the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA). According to Dr. Bassoodeo, the primary aim of this collaboration is to recruit GSA students, providing them with valuable hands-on experience in veterinary medicine. This partnership will not only enhance the educational opportunities for students but also help ensure a steady pipeline of skilled professionals for the growing veterinary field. By integrating academic knowledge with practical application, the hospital seeks to foster the next generation of veterinary experts.

“We are looking to tap into the Guyana School of Agriculture to train some of those persons who have already been enrolled,” the veteran veterinarian said. And, giving an insight into the workforce of the facility, Dr. Bassoodeo stated, “So far, we have eight veterinary technicians working with us; we have about 12 support staff.”

As the first facility of its kind in the country, the hospital aims to set a new standard for veterinary care in Guyana. With its official opening just around the corner, the hospital represents a significant step forward for animal care in Guyana.