‘We have done more than we promised’

–Public Works Minister highlights accomplishments for 2024

–Several projects to come on stream this year

GUYANA’S rapid transformation is poised to accelerate further this year, with several major infrastructural projects set to come on stream. According to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, these initiatives are a clear reflection of the government’s steadfast commitment to the development and welfare of the Guyanese people. The focus on infrastructure is expected to enhance the nation’s overall economic growth, improve living standards, and bolster the country’s global competitiveness.

These projects will not only create job opportunities, but also support long-term sustainability, marking another milestone in Guyana’s evolving landscape.

During the ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Saturday at the Pegasus Suites in Georgetown, Minister Edghill, along with the heads of the ministry’s various agencies highlighted the remarkable improvements and growth that was experienced throughout 2024.

Instead of responding to critics, Minister Edghill seized the opportunity to confidently assert that his ministry has delivered on every commitment outlined in the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C)’s 2020 Manifesto. He emphasised that the government’s efforts extend beyond merely fulfilling those promises, going the extra mile to create tangible improvements in the lives of the Guyanese people.

Minister Edghill made it clear that the government’s initiatives are not only about meeting expectations, but also about taking proactive steps to ensure a better and brighter future for all citizens.

“In our Manifesto, we said we will fix and build a new Demerara River Bridge; the new Demerara River Bridge is under construction,” he said.

In addition to the commitments outlined in the Manifesto, the country is witnessing the construction of several key infrastructural projects. As the Minister pointed out, these developments are strategically centered around the needs and well-being of the Guyanese people.

He said, “We never said we will build a four-lane bridge between Wismar and Mackenzie; that is under construction, [and] we should get it by October this year. We didn’t say that we will build a new Berbice high-span River Bridge resembling that of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. We’ve already shortlisted the pre-qualified contractors, and we’re going out for the price quotations for that. We have done more than we have promised.”

Although the previous coalition government failed to make any significant progress in concluding an arrangement for a new Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), under the PPP/C administration, the new bridge is already 61.72 per cent.

The fixed high-level bridge, which will have four vehicular lanes and be toll-free, should be completed on August 31. The new structure, built six metres above the water, will allow all vessels to pass beneath it without hindrance. This first-of-its-kind bridge in South America is expected to serve Guyanese for at least a century.

China Railway Construction (International) Limited is spearheading the construction, with oversight by the Italian company, Politecnica. Additionally, the Linden-Mabura Hill Road, which will be 121 kilometres (km) of two lanes highway, will be completed on October 29.

Notably, the US$190 million project that aims to bring about transformation is part of the government’s strategic plan that includes connecting the coast and hinterland, with the ultimate goal of linking Guyana to Brazil.

Additionally, the project will be connected to the deep-water harbour in order to streamline the transportation of goods and services in and out of northern Brazil. It was also announced that the East Coast Road upgrade will be completed on October 31.

When completed, residents will see major benefits in the form of shorter commute time, less traffic, enhanced road safety protocols, and increased socio-economic opportunities due to enhanced accessibility.

Meanwhile, the East Coast-East Bank road link is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, with physical progress at 92.5 per cent. The PPP/C government included a four-lane highway from Georgetown to Timehri in its 2020-2025 Manifesto under the heading, “Infrastructure Boom: Building for the Future”.

The party gave its commitment that it will revolutionise the outdated infrastructure in Guyana, and initiate work on several transformative infrastructural projects, all in order to provide a flourishing economy.

Also, the Sandhills to Makouria road link, which is 50 per cent completed is scheduled to be finished in August. Aside from the transformative projects that are expected to come on stream this year, the Ministry of Public Works has indicated that there are several areas that there will be continued focus on.

These include: Community bridges, sea and river defence, street lighting- with 100,000 in the bidding stage, pedestrian safety and safer roads, hinterland roads and airstrips, and engineering and architecture bills.