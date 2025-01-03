Guyanese athlete Malachi Austin earns full scholarship to LSU with US Ambassador’s endorsement

– envoy eyes similar opportunities for other Guyanese athletes

THE extraordinary talent of Guyanese athlete Malachi Austin has propelled him to a life-changing opportunity, earning him a full scholarship to Louisiana State University (LSU) athletics, thanks to a glowing recommendation from United States (US) Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole D Theriot.

Ambassador Theriot, an LSU alumna, shared her admiration for Malachi’s ability during an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle. Her connection with Malachi began during his participation in the US Department of State Sports Envoy programme last summer. This initiative brought two US Track & Field Olympians to Guyana for a week-long training workshop, which saw the participation of 200 young athletes from the region.

“Malachi impressed me instantly with his enthusiasm, his maturity and his incredible talent,” Ambassador Theriot remarked. “As an LSU alumna, I knew we had a world-class track & field programme. We often win national championships and routinely send LSU athletes to the Olympics and World Championships. I asked Malachi if he would be interested in running for LSU, and he immediately showed great interest.”

Acting on this mutual enthusiasm, Ambassador Theriot reached out to LSU Track & Field Head Coach Dennis Shaver, providing video footage and details of Malachi’s career accomplishments. Coach Shaver’s response was immediate and positive, culminating in a full scholarship offer and a familiarisation visit to LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last December.

“Coach Shaver knew extraordinary talent when he saw it,” the ambassador noted. “By the end of Malachi’s visit, he had committed to LSU and officially signed with them a few weeks later. I was absolutely thrilled to play a part in getting this incredible athlete into one of the world’s best track & field programmes at a great university.”

Ambassador Theriot also assisted Malachi in obtaining his US visa, ensuring a seamless transition to his new chapter. Reflecting on her involvement, she expressed immense pride in helping Malachi secure a platform where he can refine his skills and reach his full potential. She also shared her hopes that other promising athletes, such as Tianna Springer, might follow in Malachi’s footsteps.

The ambassador’s personal connection with Malachi extended beyond the administrative process. She fondly recounted a lighthearted moment during the Sports Envoy programme, where she humorously acknowledged being “destroyed” in a “race” alongside US Olympians and the young athlete. “It’s moments like these that make it all so exciting,” she said.

Malachi Austin’s journey from Guyana to one of the premier track and field programmes in the world is a testament to his remarkable talent and the power of supportive mentorship. As he prepares to don the purple and gold of LSU, the Guyanese community and sports enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the championships and milestones he is sure to achieve.