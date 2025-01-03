13 landfill sites to be established nationwide

TO bolster garbage collection and disposal, the government is moving to establish 13 landfill sites across the country this year.

This was according to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag during her year-end press conference on Thursday.

She provided details on Central Government’s plans to improve the country’s waste management programme.

Parag told reporters that the government plans to strengthen solid waste management through establishing more landfill sites.

Besides this, she said that brush cutters, tractor and trailers were all handed over to Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across the country.

Minister Parag reported that 25 garbage compactor trucks are being sourced for NDCs, and will be gifted to densely populated areas for garbage collection.

“During 2024, we distributed 179 brush cutters to local democratic organs; a total of 130 tractors and trailers were procured and distributed across the regions to local democratic organs to ensure the timely collection and proper disposal of waste,” she said.

Additionally, the minister related that the ministry was able to acquire several pieces of equipment, including 17 new excavators, two new skid-steer loaders, a garbage truck for Region Nine, and 17 new beds, which were all distributed to the various local democratic organs.

To promote socio-economic activities, she stated that new markets have been constructed across the regions.

“President [Irfaan] Ali’s vision of prosperity includes the creation of safe and healthy spaces where our fresh local produce and other goods can be sold,” Parag emphasised.

She stated, too, that the government will maintain its outreach efforts to engage directly with the public, ensuring their input is considered before implementing policies or making decisions.

“It has always been a hallmark of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government to ensure that when the people speak on things that are affecting them, that we can do our best to ensure that we honour obligations, as well as listen to the people as best we can…,” Parag said.

The minister further highlighted that the ministry’s efforts to maintain clean communities were supported by the national cleanup exercises.

She emphasised the rapid transformation of Guyana, citing the construction of new schools, hospitals, health centres, police outposts, roads, bridges, as well as improvements in drainage, irrigation, and the power generation system.

Parag consequently called on all Guyanese to come together, envisioning a future where Guyana becomes “the country that we want to see beyond 2030, when all of this physical transformation has taken place.”

Acknowledging the PPP/C government’s dedication to the people of Guyana, she stated, “We serve for all. We take pride in our communities, and we love our communities.”