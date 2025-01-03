75 years on… PPP’s philosophy of fighting for freedom, unity, democracy remains strong

–diverse party will always be on the ‘right side’ of history despite consistent attempts to undermine its efforts, Jagdeo says

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in its 75th year of existence, remains steadfast in its pursuit of uniting Guyanese, strengthening and protecting the country’s democracy, and creating a better life for all, General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Even while other political parties continue to recycle old faces and do not have a prominent youth arm, this is not the case for the PPP, Jagdeo said.

The party has continued to prioritise youth development and empowerment and as a result, young people are at the forefront.

Last October, the General Secretary revealed that the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO)’s membership reached nearly 10,000, with many regions yet to complete recruitment efforts.

During the press conference, he took the opportunity to highlight how far the PPP/C has come and its inclusiveness.

He said: “Of the 75 years, 16 years were spent fighting for independence, where many were jailed and brutalised by colonial leaders. Then, another 28 years were spent fighting for free and fair elections under an undemocratic regime…So, for 44 of those 75 years, we were fighting just for freedom.”

While young people may not be aware of Guyana’s dark past, he provided a brief insight into how the country was riddled with challenges, particularly under the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R).

It is on this note that he thoroughly discussed Guyana’s journey from undemocratic and dictatorial rule towards democracy on October 5, 1992 – a date synonymous with the “return of free and fair elections” to Guyana after the 28-year-long rule of the PNC.

However, the fight for freedom is not one of the past but even in the present as Dr Jagdeo pointed out how Guyana’s democracy was under threat in the recent 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Despite attempts by those who sought to rip the very fabric of the country’s democracy and cover it up, the General Secretary said that these actions are still “fresh in the minds” of the Guyanese people.

Even with the numerous attempts by known suspects, Jagdeo did not let those persons who carry the trademark of riggers dodge accountability.

Guyanese, after casting their votes, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation, with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the PPP/C received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

Jagdeo flayed the AFC for not owning up to its role trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 General and Regional Elections with its coalition partner, APNU

Jagdeo said: “No amount of whitewashing could cause us to forget the role that they [AFC] played in 2020 and had we not succeeded, the same people, the AFC and APNU would have been in office today through rigged elections once more.”

He then pointed to the evident attempts by the AFC to double down on previous party actions and statements.

The Commission of Inquiry into the March 2, 2020 general regional elections along with regional and international electoral observer missions have concluded that key members of the AFC, who were part of the APNU+AFC coalition, were part of an elaborate plot to rig the 2020 elections.

Three former members of the AFC, Trevor Williams, Dominic Gaskin and Leonard Craig, and one current member Michael Carrington have all said publicly that the APNU+AFC lost the 2020 elections and that there were attempts to change the results to deny the PPP/C its victory.

Although AFC Leader, Nigel Hughes publicly stated that no apology will be forthcoming from the AFC for its role in the 2020 General and Regional Elections rigging attempts, until the party conducts a review of what it did during those elections, that has not yet been done.

In fact, despite his commitment to conduct the analysis, Hughes has blamed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for not yet starting the process.

However, GECOM had called out both Hughes and AFC Executive Member, David Patterson, for pieces of disinformation it was peddling within the public.

DIVERSE & VIBRANT LEADERSHIP

Unlike the AFC and APNU which dodges accountability, the PPP continues to be open and transparent even with its congress.

Notably, both the PNC/R and AFC had their internal congresses last year and both were marred in allegations of infractions.

For instance, from the inception, the PNC/R’s own members objected to the congress as there were numerous allegations of irregularities that cast a dark cloud over the party.

And even as time progressed and the party geared up for its opening ceremony on June 28, 2024, those who challenged the leadership “suspended” their campaigns because of the lack of transparency, among other allegations of infractions.

What was even more shocking is that despite painting the PNC/R as a political party with an increasing membership, the party was caught red-handed as the number of delegates constantly changed.

In a statement, the party said that its three-day 22nd biennial delegates congress, was attended by approximately 1,300 delegates. However, the party had previously said that some 2,000 delegates were expected to be in attendance.

According to the party, Aubrey Norton was returned unopposed as Party Leader; Shurwayne Holder was re-elected as Chairman; Vinceroy Jordan and Elizabeth Williams-Niles were re-elected as Vice Chairpersons, and Elson Low was elected Treasurer of the party.

However, the drawn-out tallying of the votes for the central executive committee has placed the PNC/R under immense scrutiny as many have even stated that the party mirrored its antics from the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

BRUTALITY

This was reflective of the 28 years of dictatorial rule under the PNC; this is a period, according to Jagdeo, which was marred by “severe repression and brutality.”

Guyana, within this time, went from a middle-income country to one of the poorest countries, marred with debt because of the PNC’s management of Guyana.

Dr Jagdeo said: “When we tell the story of the PPP, there is also a national story to be told and that story is about the bad governance and misrule of another party [PNC] that had emerged from the PPP/C.”

He highlighted the role played by the late President Forbes Burnham in creating the PNC and the 28 years of “misrule.