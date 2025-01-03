New systems, innovations to help maximise revenue from tourism industry

GUYANA’S tourism industry will be further enhanced with new systems and innovations tailored to maximise revenues for stakeholders and the entire country, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

During his end-of-year press conference at State House, the President said that his government has a “holistic” tourism plan.

“In the next three to four years, heavy emphasis will be placed on tourism because tourism brings in revenue that trickles throughout the economy,” Dr. Ali said.

One such initiative, for example, is the aim to digitise the immigration forms at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (OGL) to promote efficiency and better accommodation.

The President said: “I have told the Commissioner of Police that by the end of January, I want that immigration form that we have to fill out to be online. This will allow travellers to complete it before boarding their flight or even while waiting at the airport.”

Notably, from January to October 2024, visitor numbers increased by 15 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching nearly 300,000, according to Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

The increased attention has driven Guyana to explore new areas that would interest investors and promote/advance the country.

Dr. Ali said that the government has a marketing plan that will be looking at the niche opportunities that Guyana possesses.

“We are looking at major investors in the nature-based product and eco-product. The best in the world to come and establish a footprint here. So, they will take us to new markets,” he said.

The Head of State said that the hotels coming on stream are also resulting in dividends.

Only recently, Aiden Hotel, by Best Western, officially opened its doors in Oronoque and Robb Streets, Georgetown.

The influx of international hotel brands is anticipated to bring global standards and practices to Guyana’s hospitality sector.

This could lead to improved service quality across the industry and provide valuable training opportunities for local staff, enhancing the overall tourism experience in the country.

Further, Minister Walrond had announced that the nation currently has 3,300 hotel rooms, and an additional 1,000 rooms are scheduled to become available in 2025, with a further 800 rooms to be added by 2026.

This expansion, she said, is part of the government’s broader strategy to boost tourism and support the country’s growing appeal as an international destination.

The new hotel rooms will help accommodate the influx of tourists drawn by Guyana’s expanding tourism offerings, including international conferences, sporting events, and entertainment shows.

Despite the negative remarks in some sections about entertainment tourism, the Head of State was firm that this is also a key component of enhancing the overall product.

He said: “These are key things. These are all key things that make Guyana attractive, to bring people in, to make us a destination… So, when you make those sly remarks, know that you are affecting the future.”