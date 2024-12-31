‘Personal responsibility’ for road safety paramount to holistic efforts – President Ali emphasises

President Dr Irfaan Ali has warned that improving road safety in the country is not solely the responsibility of the Guyana Police Force but also requires individual action and accountability from citizens.

During an End of Year press conference at State House on Tuesday, President Ali addressed the rise in road fatalities amid the country’s infrastructure development,

“It’s not only about the police force. It’s about individual choices and individual action,” the Head of State said.

The president went on to highlight the role citizens can play, using the example of passengers on minibuses. “When you sit on a minibus and you see the driver speeding, you have a responsibility to stop that bus and get out and report that bus…You have a responsibility as a driver, to drive safely for yourself and your families,” he said.

President Ali pointed to the significant progress made by the Guyana Police Force in addressing road safety issues. He shared the following statistics for 2023 and 2024:

• Fatal accidents decreased by 20%

• Serious accidents decreased by 2%

• Minor accidents decreased by 3%

• Speeding tickets issued increased by 42,748

• Summons executed increased from 10,003 to 13,364

• Warrants executed increased from 1,365 to 2,398

The president said that these improvements were the result of a multi-pronged approach, including enhanced enforcement, education campaigns, and the implementation of new technologies such as electronic speed meters and an e-ticketing system.

However, Ali stressed that individual responsibility is crucial to sustaining these positive trends.

“As individuals, we have responsibilities too, and if we don’t take our responsibility seriously, then this is addressing the issue from the entire ecosystem,” President Ali said.