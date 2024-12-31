News Archives
Guyana’s development strategy remains people-focused regardless of elections- President Ali
a2e2fff1-cd73-4933-ad3d-7f61ac295bb2

President Dr Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s development strategy would remain steadfast regardless of upcoming elections.

“Our strategy in terms of development would not change as a result of elections. Our strategy and philosophy in relation to Guyana is about the people. It has always been about the people. Never driven by elections, never driven by power, never driven by the desire for power,” President Ali said at the End of Year press conference at State House on Tuesday.

The President highlighted that his administration’s focus has been, and will continue to be, on improving the lives of all Guyanese citizens.

He explained that the PPP/C government has already delivered on the promises made in its manifesto, with investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social programs that benefit every community.

“We don’t run the government on an election timetable. We run the government on a people’s timetable, and once we continue to have the people as the centre of our focus, elections will take care of itself,” the President said.

The president expressed confidence that his party would secure victory in the upcoming 2025 elections, stating that their record of delivering for the Guyanese people would be the deciding factor.

