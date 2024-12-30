News Archives
Track Your $100,000 Cash Grant Online
website (1)

Have you already registered for the $100,000 cash grant? Now you can easily track the status of your cheque and find the pickup location online.

Visit https://cg.gov.gy/track—an official gov. gy website—to:

  • Check if your cheque has been printed.
  • Find the upliftment venue (pickup location).

Important: If you don’t see any updates, don’t be alarmed! The system is being updated regularly, so keep checking back for the latest information.

Make sure you’re using the gov.gy domain to ensure it’s a legitimate Government of Guyana website.

