-President Ali remembers Jimmy Carter for role played in Guyana achieving free and fair elections, his human rights advocacy

-says former US President’s death is an ‘immense loss’ to the entire free world

HIGHLIGHTING some of his finest qualities, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said the role that former US President Jimmy Carter played in supporting Guyana’s democracy and reshaping its electoral process to bring an end to nearly a quarter-century of political dictatorship will forever be remembered.

The aforementioned was included in a statement released on Sunday night, following the official announcement of the respected statesman’s death.

President Ali described him as “a champion of democracy” whose passing was an “immense” loss for the entire free world.

“It is with profound sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of a respected statesman, a benevolent humanitarian, and an indefatigable champion of democracy, former United States President Jimmy Carter.

“While I knew that in recent years his health had been declining, and he had been confined to hospice care, the news of his passing still weighed heavily on me. His departure represents an immense loss, not only to the United States but to the entire free world that values and cherishes the principles of democracy and human rights,” President Ali said in his statement.

He said that President Carter stood as a central protagonist in the wave of democracy that swept across the world following the end of the Cold War.

“Acknowledging the vital role of embedding democracy, human rights, and development within the evolving post-Cold War era, the Carter Center, founded by him, diligently laboured to secure free and fair elections, respect for human rights and the promotion of development, across many continents,” he said, noting that his legacy is intertwined with the story of Guyana’s journey towards democracy and development.

“Jimmy Carter’s name will forever be linked to the electoral reforms that paved the way for free and fair elections in Guyana, breaking the shackles of nearly a quarter-century of political dictatorship.

“President Carter also understood that democracy’s return had to be fortified by development. As such, after freedom had been restored in October 1992, he helped to support the crafting of a National Development Strategy for Guyana and to mobilise resources for reconstruction.

“Guyana will forever remember and be grateful to President Carter for the election observer missions The Carter Center undertook in Guyana. These missions acted as a watchdog of transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process,” he said.

President Ali extended his condolences and that of the Government and People of Guyana to the former President’s family and to the American people, whom he served with distinction and honour throughout his life.

As he ended his statement, the Guyanese Head of State emphasised that Jimmy Carter’s place in history is secure, and his standing in the history of our own country, Guyana, is etched in gratitude and respect.

REMARKABLE LEGACY

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, in a heartfelt message of condolence, said that the former President has left behind a remarkable legacy.

“It is with deep sadness that I extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of myself and the People’s Progressive Party to the family, friends, and the people of the United States on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter,” the Vice-President said in a Facebook statement on Sunday night.

Dr. Jagdeo highlighted President Carter’s remarkable legacy as both a statesman and a tireless advocate for human rights and social justice.

He emphasised Carter’s relentless efforts through the Carter Center, where he worked to promote peace, democracy, and healthcare in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

“President Carter was not only a statesman, but also a champion of human rights and social justice. His tireless efforts through the Carter Center to promote peace, democracy, and healthcare in some of the most vulnerable regions of the world have left an indelible mark on humanity,” Dr. Jagdeo noted.

The Vice-President also reflected on the lasting impact President Carter had on Guyana.

He praised Carter’s instrumental role in advocating for free and fair elections, a pivotal moment that greatly contributed to the strengthening of Guyana’s democratic institutions.

“In Guyana, we will always remember President Carter for his pivotal role in advocating for free and fair elections, which greatly contributed to the strengthening of our democratic institutions,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

Concluding his tribute, Dr. Jagdeo offered his deepest sympathies to President Carter’s family, expressing the hope that they find comfort in the enduring legacy of his service and humanity.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy of service and humanity will forever be cherished,” the Vice-President stated.

The passing of President Jimmy Carter marks the end of an era of dedicated service to humanity, with his legacy continuing to inspire generations worldwide.

In a statement, The Carter Center said the former President passed away peacefully at his Plains, Georgia, USA home surrounded by family.

He is survived by his four children: Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, along with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Smith Carter, who passed away on November 19, 2023, and one grandchild, the Carter Center said.

President Carter served as the 39th US President from 1977 until 1981. He was aged 100, making him the longest living president in US history.

During his tenure as president, Carter faced a spate of foreign policy challenges, and the Democrat was defeated in his re-election bid by Ronald Reagan.

According to the BBC, last year it was announced that he would receive hospice care at home, following the end of his medical treatment. President Carter had been suffering health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

Tributes from world leaders have been pouring in, honouring the late politician.