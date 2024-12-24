Traffic crackdown shows results: Over 16,000 cases recorded in four weeks

IN the wake of intensified traffic enforcement measures initiated by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s directive for accident prevention through education and enforcement, the Traffic Department has demonstrated remarkable progress in addressing road safety violations across Guyana.

Following a high-level meeting between the President, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, and senior police ranks, a focused and sustained approach to traffic enforcement has been implemented.

Enforcement Outcomes

Over the 28-day period, strict enforcement has resulted in 16,265 documented traffic violations, reflecting an unbiased and targeted effort to improve road safety. Key offences include 3,052 cases of exceeding the speed limit, with 775 tickets issued along the East Bank; 804 violations for failure to wear a safety belt; 153 instances of faulty packing of load, primarily involving improper transportation of goods; and 1,980 cases of prohibition of tinted glass on windshields or front glass, highlighting non-compliance with transparency regulations. Additionally, 364 cases of unlit motor vehicles (front or rear) were recorded, alongside 712 instances of failure to wear safety helmets, underscoring risks to motorcyclists. Driving under the influence of alcohol was documented in 68 cases, spotlighting the persistent dangers of impaired driving.

In tandem with enforcement, the Traffic Department has prioritised education as a critical component of its strategy. Daily activities include: Lectures to drivers and patrons at bars, distribution of safety messages and Public Service Announcements (PSAs), and community engagement sessions aimed at fostering awareness and promoting compliance with traffic regulations.

The Traffic Department remains committed to engaging the public and sustaining its efforts to reduce road accidents through a dual approach of sensitisation and stringent enforcement. This initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to enhancing road safety and fostering a culture of responsibility among all road users.

The public is urged to continue adhering to traffic laws and support the national effort to make Guyana’s roads safer for everyone.

When contacted Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh confirmed that the statistics were correct.

“These enforcement exercises are not just about issuing tickets; they are about saving lives. Our aim is to promote a culture of responsibility and compliance among all road users. Through consistent education and enforcement, we are working to reduce accidents and ensure safer roads for everyone,” stated Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh.