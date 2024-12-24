Hinterland communities benefitting from high-speed Internet connectivity

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, during a recent visit to Upper and Lower Pomeroon, Region Two, tested and connected the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite devices installed at Karawab, St. Monica, Kabakaburi, Aberdeen, Lilydale, and Martindale.

The LEO Satellite Connectivity Project, currently being implemented under the Office of the Prime Minister through its facilitating agency, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), aims to deliver high-speed Internet to over 250 hinterland, remote, and riverine communities.

The LEO satellite services provide download speeds of up to 300 Mbps, with an average download speed of 107.3 Mbps, and an upload speed of 34.9 Mbps. (Office of the Prime Minister)