$100k cash grant distribution begins in Region Four with public servants

–beneficiaries express joy, satisfaction

THE much-anticipated $100, 000 cash grant distribution kicked off in Region Four with workers from several government ministries and agencies collecting their cheques.

Teachers and staff of the Ministry of Education, Office of the Prime Minister, agencies that fall under the purview of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Housing and Water are part of the first group of beneficiaries.

All Guyanese 18 years and older are eligible for the cash grant. Distribution is ongoing in Regions One, Eight and Nine.

In videos shared by the Department of Public Information (DPI), teachers and other public servants recounted their cash-grant experience.

Some of them expressed their satisfaction with the collection process, stating that there were some hiccups, most of which the authorities can learn from and use to improve the process for future initiatives.

They expressed that the cash grant will go a far way in helping to make their holiday, and their families’ Christmas brighter.

Teachers of Georgetown schools, and public officers employed at the Ministry of Education’s Georgetown offices collected their cheques at the St. Stanislaus College.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said that distribution will continue today at the same location from 09:00hrs and 13:00hrs.

“Please note that this applies only to teachers and officers who are on the Ministry of Education’s payroll, and who were unable to visit today [Monday]’s distribution site.

“Please note further, if you were present today but [were] unable to collect your cheque, the Ministry of Finance assures that a new date will be communicated to you, soonest.”

Meanwhile, staff of the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority, on Monday also received their cash grant. Minister Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary Bishram Kuppen were present to oversee the distribution, and ensure a smooth process.

Further, staff of the Office of the Prime Minister and agencies under the purview of the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, were also able to collect their cash grant on Monday.

Approximately 221,000 citizens in Region Four alone would have already registered for the cash grant, of which around 156,000 have been verified.

According to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, cheques for these persons have already been printed.

The publication had previously reported that more than 50,000 public servants and members of the Disciplined Services were registered, and cheques were also printed for them.

Over 16,000 citizens were registered in Region One (Barima-Waini), while in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), more than 6,500 persons were registered.

Dr. Jagdeo had previously pointed out that registration will be ongoing in each region for those who have missed the first opportunity.

It was reported by this publication that the Bank of Guyana (BoG) and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) are both collaborating with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to encash the cheques in the hinterland areas, where banking services are not available.

The $100,000 cash grant is part of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s overarching vision to improve the livelihoods of Guyanese citizens, and promote equitable growth nationwide. As the initiative progresses, the government remains focused on fostering economic resilience, reducing poverty, and enhancing quality of life for all.