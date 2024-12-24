News Archives
Scores of children enjoying Christmas festivities at State House
As the Christmas season continues, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali hosted a Christmas social for scores of children, featuring festive carols, dance, poems and the distribution of toys.
The social event, held at his official residence on Main Street, Georgetown, brought together children from orphanages across Region Four on Monday.
In his remarks, President Ali extended warm Christmas greetings on behalf of his family, including the First Lady, their sons, and members of the Cabinet.
He wished the attendees, including caregivers, a joyful and productive year ahead.
The president noted that this annual event holds special significance on the government’s calendar, reflecting its commitment to spreading cheer during the holiday season (DPI/Photos: Office of the President)

