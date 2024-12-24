60 MW power ship begins supplying national grid

A SIGNIFICANT development in Guyana’s energy sector occurred on Monday with the 60-megawatt power ship commencing electricity provision to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

“Currently, the power ship is supplying a total of 50 MW of generation to the grid, with an expected increase to 60 MWs by later this afternoon. This generation is being supplied by four generators on the vessel with a rated capacity of 18 MWs each,” the Guyana Power Light (GPL) stated in a Facebook post at approximately 15:20 hours on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar emphasised that this development was the result of strategic investments by the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government and marks a major step forward in boosting the nation’s electricity generation capacity. He noted that the project, while a triumph, faced numerous challenges during its implementation.

These included the pile driving for mooring and constructing wharf facilities to accommodate the power ship, building a temporary access road, and installing 3.9 kilometres of 69 kilovolt (kV) high-power transmission lines. These lines traverse communities and highways, supported by steel structures commonly seen in developed countries but newly introduced to Guyana.

Despite the complexities, Indar said the combined efforts of the contractor, Kalpataru Projects International Limited, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), and other agencies ensured that these hurdles were overcome in under six weeks.

The completion of this base-load generating facility brings GPL’s generation capacity to 265MW, well above the anticipated peak holiday demand of 195MW.

The project necessitated temporary power outages in some areas to accommodate construction activities. While these disruptions posed inconveniences, they were deemed essential to expedite the completion of the project. Minister Indar said that achievement was a testament to the dedication of all parties involved. “I commend the tireless efforts of the teams at GPL and the contractor who worked to deliver the PPP/C government’s promise to supplement the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) with new base-load generating capacity.”

The power ship’s activation signals a robust enhancement to Guyana’s energy infrastructure.

It will provide much-needed relief to the grid, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply during the high-demand holiday season. For citizens, this means fewer disruptions and improved energy security during a time of increased consumption. The power ship, stationed in the Demerara River, is connected to the grid via a 3.9-kilometre double-circuit line.

Supported by approximately 22 structures, it will initially supply 60 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, with an additional 15 megawatts to follow in its second phase.

This infrastructure enables electricity injection at the New Georgetown substation, with additional distribution to the Sophia substation.

This project reflects the government’s commitment to advancing the nation’s energy sector, embracing innovative infrastructure solutions, and meeting the growing demands of its population. With the new 60MW power ship in operation, the PPP/C Government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling its promise of delivering modern, sustainable, and reliable energy to the people of Guyana.

Since being elected to office in 2020, the PPP/C government has implemented several initiatives to boost the country’s electricity generation capacity, including the installation of 10 megawatts of emergency power, the operationalisation of 46.5 megawatts at the Garden of Eden plant in 2022, and the procurement of an additional 28.9 megawatts for the Colombia substation.

There is also a power ship in the Berbice River that supplies electricity to the national grid. The power ship has two engines that produce 18.5 megawatts each, for a total of 36 megawatts of electricity.

For the longer term, the government has its sights set on the Gas-to-Energy Project, which is expected to contribute an additional 300 megawatts to the national grid, once operational in 2025.