‘Guyana prepared to become aviation hub of the region’

-Chinese scholar says; highlights co-operation between China, Guyana in infrastructural sector

GUYANA’S aviation sector is poised to take off as the country’s development and attractive investment climate have positioned it to become a regional hub.

This is according to Guo Lingwei, a scholar of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in a recent interview with this newspaper.

In just less than five years, Guyana’s development trajectory has reached unimaginable heights and because of this growth, the current government has placed much emphasis on improving the country’s infrastructural sector and its human resources.

Notably, the Guyana Government has continuously explained why it is crucial for the infrastructural sector to be expanded. Already, considerable progress has been made in the lives of Guyanese because of this recognition.

Further, without investments in the infrastructural sector, economic growth would remain stagnant. Guyana’s 2024 mid-year economic report, released by the Ministry of Finance, showed growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GPD) of 49.7 per cent.

Advancements in the infrastructural sector have blossomed into tangible benefits for Guyanese such as affordable housing, clean water and accessible healthcare.

Last month, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced that 95 per cent of national infrastructural projects are on track and the government will continue to hold contractors accountable in order for Guyana’s development not to be stalled.

As such, Guo explained how China, one of Guyana’s long-standing partners, has continued to support the country in several areas, including the infrastructural sector.

She reflected on the ties between China and Guyana and how they have evolved.

“As far as I can see, China’s involvement in Guyana’s infrastructure sector has had remarkable [contributions] in several key areas

“…In recent years, China has undertaken several [of] Guyana’s transformative infrastructural projects, which include roads, bridges and public buildings.”

She used the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion as an example.

“When the airport is completed, it [will] enhance the aviation infrastructure of Guyana. Also, enhancing the international travel and trade of Guyana with the first level four a standard international airport of the Caribbean and also the longest runway of this region.

“Guyana is well prepared to become an aviation hub of the region, especially in the context of rising oil and gas industry and also the growing international investments and foreign exchange.”

The CJIA is currently undergoing infrastructural works to bring greater efficiency and management to its processes, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said earlier this year.

The public works minister said that the US$150 million rehabilitation works executed by the Chinese company, China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC) have been completed. He also said that there are other improvements underway to modernise the airport.

These additional works include the installation of an in-line baggage-handling system, which is expected to cost approximately $512 million. A contract was also awarded for the design, construction, and supervision of a separate ‘admin’ building to the tune of some $935 million. The facility is expected to accommodate the airport’s staff and management.

DEVELOPMENT

The Chinese scholar also referenced the gas-to-energy project’s national control centre, which is being built by Power China.

“When the project is completed and put into operation, it will greatly enhance the stability of the power provided in the region and also for the economic development and social development,” she said.

Earlier this year, the Guyana government signed a US $8.6 million contract for the establishment of a national control centre, which is a key component of the project.

Power China Caribbean has been awarded the contract, and the completion of the Centre is anticipated within 384 days.

The equipment for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/Energy Management Systems/Generation Management System (SCADA/EMS/GMS) will be housed in the facility once it is finished.

The gas-to-energy project will see a 200km 12-inch diameter pipeline channelling natural gas from the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels to a power plant Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility that will be built iat Wales, WBD.

That pipeline will be landing on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) shore and continue approximately 25 kilometres to the NGL and power plant facilities.

The project has an estimated total cost of US$1.8 billion and is cost recoverable. The gas-to-energy project is expected to be up and running by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and has a 25-year lifespan. The conversion of natural gas from ExxonMobil’s offshore operations to electricity is a key component of the government’s objective to lower energy costs by at least 50 per cent through an energy mix which incorporates gas, solar, wind, and hydropower.

OPPORTUNITIES

China is also playing a major role in building major road networks and bridges such as the four-lane highway from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau (Railway Embankment) and the new Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Key infrastructural projects such as these, according to Guo, will ease traffic woes and bring forth socioeconomic benefits.

Speaking more on how the collaboration between China and Guyana enhances the lives of locals, the Chinese scholar said, “The Chinese projects in Guyana have not only provided jobs but also provided comprehensive training programs for the local workers.”