– Prime Minister Phillips spreads joy at Albouystown tree light-up

MORE than 500 children from Albouystown and surrounding communities joined Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and some of Guyana’s best musicians to usher in the Christmas spirit with Independence Boulevard’s second annual Christmas tree light-up.

The festive event, held on Saturday evening, was more than just a tree-lighting ceremony. Hundreds of children received gifts and toys, adding to the holiday cheer. The night was filled with lively performances, including steelpan renditions and Christmas carols by talented artiste Carlvin Burnett and Omaiah Hall.

Prime Minister Phillips in his brief remarks, expressed his delight at the large turnout and his hopes for the event’s continuation. “This is the second time we’re doing this. We did it last year, and we have it again this year; and frankly speaking, I would like to be here next year with you to light the tree again,” he stated.

The Prime Minister encouraged the children to embrace the true meaning of the holiday season. “Remember you heard before, Christmas is a time of goodwill, a time for love, a time for giving. And you know what? Keep Christ in Christmas,” he emphasised.

In addition to sharing his personal sentiments, Prime Minister Phillips also conveyed a message from President Dr Mohamed Irfan Ali. “As a government, we will continue to do many things for you. And our President, Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, has asked me to extend Christmas greetings to all the boys and girls. And to ensure each one of you gets a toy. You leave here today with a toy to go home,” he assured those gathered.

Addressing the children directly, he commended their efforts during the school term and encouraged them to continue prioritising their education.

“You work hard during the school term. and we’re happy that you did that. We want you to keep in school. Remain in school. Focus on your education. This is just a break to celebrate Christmas,” he said, adding, “When school reopens, we want you back in school. Because you are the future of Guyana. Okay? So, if you’re the future of Guyana, you have to be in school.”

The Prime Minister also reminisced about his own childhood traditions during the festive season. “Now is the time when you’re enjoying your Christmas holidays. And in the lead-up to the holiday, I can only remember when I was your age, I used to help in the house. My task was to clean the ceiling. Wipe the walls. I hope many of you are doing that.”

The event concluded with a resounding “Merry Christmas” as the Prime Minister invited everyone to spread the holiday cheer