Shoreline Estates aims to redefine modern living with new condominium project at Enmore

LUXURY real estate companies Buddy’s Housing Development and Atlantic Builders Inc. have announced an innovative project that promises to elevate modern living standards in Guyana. Launching in January 2025, Shoreline Estates will introduce a state-of-the-art condominium project that is designed to redefine contemporary housing.

The project will be located in the community of Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara. According to a joint press release from the companies, Shoreline Estates will feature 89 meticulously designed units offering one, two, and three-bedroom configurations to suit a variety of modern and traditional lifestyles.

Additionally, the condominiums will boast modernistic appeal, nestled in a resort-like setting along the picturesque shores of the Atlantic Ocean. Moreover, the project will strike a unique balance by seamlessly combining luxury and convenience, offering residents a range of high-end amenities and services. These include a grand lobby, 24-hour concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, an on-site café, and a stunning rooftop terrace with an event space and pool. Families will also benefit from a children’s play area and an array of services such as housekeeping, laundry, and transportation options, making the development an ideal choice for a stress-free, streamlined living experience.

Ryan Shivraj, Managing Director of Buddy’s Housing Development, described the project as a groundbreaking advancement in Guyana’s real estate and housing sector. “As the developers of Shoreline Estates, we are revolutionizing the way housing is approached in Guyana,” Shivraj stated.

He further emphasised that by leveraging Guyana’s newly updated Condominium Act, the developers aim to introduce a lifestyle centred on convenience, premium amenities, and exceptional service. “We understand that maintaining a house can often be a source of stress and frustration, so this project is designed to alleviate those concerns. Shoreline Estates offers residents a streamlined, hassle-free living experience, setting a new standard for modern living and making life easier and more enjoyable for our homeowners,” Shivraj added.

Shoreline Estates will be ready for occupancy in January 2025, with several pricing options available, starting with an impressive 25% down payment. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the website www.buddysguyana.com/shorelineestates or follow @buddysguyana on social media for updates and information on securing a unit.

The companies behind Shoreline Estates assure prospective homeowners that the project marks a bold step forward in Guyana’s real estate landscape, offering an unparalleled lifestyle with all the comforts of modern living. For more information, interested parties can contact info@buddysguyana.com or call 222-0196 / 222-7636.