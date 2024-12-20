Approximately 221,000 Region Four residents register for $100,000 cash grant

–distribution exercises ongoing, Jagdeo says

APPROXIMATELY 221,000 citizens in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) have already registered for the $100,000 cash grant, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

During his weekly press conference on Thursday, the PPP General Secretary provided an update on the ongoing process, which is aimed at supporting citizens over the age of 18 years old, throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.

Already, in Region Four, the largest populated region, around 221,000 persons have been registered.

Further, approximately 156,000 of them have been verified, and cheques for those individuals are being printed, Jagdeo said.

According to him, these statistics were based on a report from the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

As he explained the process, the PPP General Secretary said: “Once they register, they still have to go and check the database to see there’s no duplication, etc…”

Notably, over 50,000 public servants and members of the Disciplined Services were registered and the cheques were printed.

“(The distribution of the grant) should hopefully commerce over the next few days and hopefully be completed before the end of the year,” he said.

Jagdeo further noted that thousands of pensioners have also been counted. Also, he said over 16,000 persons have been registered in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and over 90 per cent of the cheques were distributed.

Jagdeo mentioned that registration is still ongoing within the region for those who missed the first opportunity.

“…And this will happen in all of the regions, even after we complete the main registration… because not everyone would be able to get registered in the period in which we are present in that region or that community,” the PPP General Secretary stated.

Further, over 16,000 citizens were registered in Region One (Barima-Waini), and distribution is ongoing, Jagdeo said.

Additionally, the Bank of Guyana (BoG) and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) are both collaborating with the MoF to encash the cheques.

While noting that this was also done in Region Nine, the PPP General Secretary stated: “[The persons] in indigenous communities do not have to travel very far to get their cheques encashed.”

As it relates to Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), the PPP General Secretary said that more than 6,500 persons were registered, and distribution is ongoing.

Further, BoG and MoF are working together to encash the cheques in this region, he said.

So far, over 12,000 persons were registered in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), as registration is still ongoing. Already, cheques have started being processed.

This $100,000 cash grant is part of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s overarching vision to improve the livelihoods of Guyanese citizens and promote equitable growth nationwide. As the initiative progresses, the government remains focused on fostering economic resilience, reducing poverty, and enhancing quality of life for all.