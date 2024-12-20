News Archives
ExxonMobil’s Guyana deep-water development ‘most successful in the world’
President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge
–company boasts in commemoration of five years of local oil production

GUYANA’S offshore oil industry has emerged as one of the most successful deep-water developments globally, driven by ExxonMobil Guyana’s unprecedented operational achievements since its first oil in December 2019, the company has said.
As the company marked five years of oil production, it celebrated a track record of industry-leading performances and a profound impact on the South American nation’s economic transformation.
According to a release from the company, in half a decade, ExxonMobil Guyana and its co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC, have launched three mega-projects on schedule and within budget — a feat that reaffirmed the group’s technical expertise and project management capabilities in complex offshore environments.

The Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, and Payara developments now collectively produce over 600,000 barrels of oil per day, positioning Guyana as the world’s third-largest per-capita oil producer.
With five additional projects in the pipeline, ExxonMobil’s said that its production capacity is projected to reach 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030, with gross output surpassing 1.3 million barrels per day.
This growth trajectory cements Guyana’s place among the world’s top emerging oil producers, fueling one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

Since achieving first oil, ExxonMobil Guyana has invested over US$2 billion in goods and services from more than 1,700 local suppliers, with over 6,000 Guyanese currently employed in high-paying industry jobs.
This investment is part of the company’s broader strategy to build local capacity and ensure the oil-and-gas sector’s benefits extend across the nation.

“We’re focused on capacity building, local content development, and environmental stewardship to ensure the benefits of Guyana’s oil-and-gas production reach every corner of the country,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge.
He added: “We’re grateful for the strong collaboration with our co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC, and with the Government of Guyana – all of whom have played crucial roles in responsibly developing Guyana’s natural resources.”
The success of ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations is widely attributed to a collaborative approach with the government and the private sector.

Industry analysts credit this partnership for fast-tracking large-scale offshore developments while ensuring compliance with international environmental and operational standards.
“Working alongside our co-venturers and the government, we are doing our part to foster a brighter future for all Guyanese. ExxonMobil Guyana proudly celebrates this five-year milestone as a shared achievement, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the people of Guyana,” Routledge said.

