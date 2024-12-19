MVP Troy Drakes collects motorcycle

REGAL Stationery & Computer Centre has fulfilled its promise of providing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize to Troy Drakes who claimed the accolade during the second edition of the Vice-president T20 softball tournament, played between November 8-10.

Playing in the Open Division final at the Police Sports Club ground, the pint-sized opener slammed a riveting 91, decorated with an astonishing 14 sixes to lead Ariel Guyana Knight Riders to an easy eight-wicket victory over Regal All Stars.

Drakes, who is also a member of the Guyana Police Force, had earlier totalled 340 runs up to the semi-final stage of the tournament. Apart from receiving the motorcycle, compliments of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) organised tournament, he also took home a trophy for copping the player of the final award.

At yesterday’s simple presentation ceremony, held at Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, Seaforth Street, Campbellville, GSCL Secretary Telesha Ousman Yamin handed over the motorcycle to a proud Drakes.