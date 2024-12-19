Shallow gives assurance that governance reform coming to CWI

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr Kishore Shallow has suggested that despite facing recent opposition, governance reform will take place at the regional institution in the first quarter of 2025.

Recent plans to vote on implementing governance reforms proposed by the Wehby Report at a CWI meeting on December 6, had to be shelved after a quorum was not met following the absence of representatives from the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

All other Full Member shareholders from Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) were present and prepared to proceed.

It marked the second time that both the BCA and GCB opted not to attend a meeting of the members, the first instance occurring in 2021.

However, speaking at CWI’s quarterly press conference earlier this week, Dr Shallow disclosed that CWI was still pressing ahead to execute the necessary reforms to improve its operations and efficiencies.

“We have also made strides in governance. Not too long ago we were able to get the approval of a few resolutions. Those have already been in effect.

“A couple of weeks ago, earlier this month, we again attempted to have a few more resolutions passed. A little stumbling I would say, but by and large the board remains quite committed,” Dr Shallow maintained.

“By a significant majority of the board there is a shared commitment to governance reform at CWI, and I am certain that by March next year we are going to see more changes to our governance structure.”