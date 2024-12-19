GDF and Nets latest winners, double- header set for this evening at National Gymnasium

THE Guyana Basketball Federation One Guyana Basketball Premier League is set to continue this evening at the National Gymnasium.

At 19:00 hours Black Caiman will come up against Stabroek Eagles and Pacesetters will meet defending champion, North Ruimveldt Ravens.

In the latest round of matches, Nets cruise to a16-point win against Plaisance Guardians over the weekend 67-53.

It was a one-sided affair for about three quarters as nets started hot with an early 17-13 lead in the first quarter which they continued into half leading 34-22.

Guardians had their best showing in the third period outscoring nets 20-15 to make it a 49-42 points game going into the final period of play.

A combined effort from nets in the final quarter saw them bouncing back to outwit guardians to finish the quarter 18-9 to take the contest comfortable 67-53.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Defence Force tipped Panthers in a low-scoring affair 43-31.

The first quarter of the contest saw the soldiers leading 11-03 but panthers put in a more improved showing in the second period to pull back the advantage going into the half 15-13.

The third period was a more even contest with GDF holding onto a slip three points lead 27-24.

Ronaldo Niles led GDF with 16 points as they dominated the final period 16-06 to claim the 8 points win 43-31.

The next playing night is Saturday December 31 st at the same venue.