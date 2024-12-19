News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
GDF and Nets latest winners, double- header set for this evening at National Gymnasium
Nets going up against Plaisance Guardians in One Guyana Basketball League
Nets going up against Plaisance Guardians in One Guyana Basketball League

THE Guyana Basketball Federation One Guyana Basketball Premier League is set to continue this evening at the National Gymnasium.
At 19:00 hours Black Caiman will come up against Stabroek Eagles and Pacesetters will meet defending champion, North Ruimveldt Ravens.
In the latest round of matches, Nets cruise to a16-point win against Plaisance Guardians over the weekend 67-53.

It was a one-sided affair for about three quarters as nets started hot with an early 17-13 lead in the first quarter which they continued into half leading 34-22.
Guardians had their best showing in the third period outscoring nets 20-15 to make it a 49-42 points game going into the final period of play.
A combined effort from nets in the final quarter saw them bouncing back to outwit guardians to finish the quarter 18-9 to take the contest comfortable 67-53.
Meanwhile, the Guyana Defence Force tipped Panthers in a low-scoring affair 43-31.

The first quarter of the contest saw the soldiers leading 11-03 but panthers put in a more improved showing in the second period to pull back the advantage going into the half 15-13.
The third period was a more even contest with GDF holding onto a slip three points lead 27-24.

Ronaldo Niles led GDF with 16 points as they dominated the final period 16-06 to claim the 8 points win 43-31.
The next playing night is Saturday December 31 st at the same venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.