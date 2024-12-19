KFC Goodwill international football series… Champs Clarendon College, Chase Academy and St Benedict College storm to massive wins

CLARENDON College showed its pedigree once again on Tuesday with an emphatic victory over Dolphin Secondary when the two faced off in the KFC International Goodwill series being played at the Ministry of Education ground.

Clarendon College’s Naval Anderson and Justin Clarke in the 7th and 9th minutes got the ball rolling as they took a 2-nil lead.

Nicoloy Forbes who started the tournament with a hat-trick up the ante this time around as he recorded 7 goals in an awesome display of execution to put all challengers on notice that Clarendon College is intent on retaining its crown.

Forbes seem to score at will in what was delight to watch from the Jamican youngster.

Chevon Watson and Dameon Simms scored in the latter stages of the contest to see their team registering an 11-nil victory.

Meanwhile, Trinidad side, St Benedict College, got the better of its Surinamese counterpart, Henry Hassankhan Community College, 6-nil.

Adam Pierre, Lyshaun Morris, Elijah David, Ackeem James, Cam’ron Burke and Kylon Cayenne hit the back of the nets as they kept a clean sheet in the contest.

Top local side, Chase Academy, also beat country mates D.C Ceasar Fox Secondary 6-0.

Omar Sam was again instrumental with a brace with their star forward Bryan Wharton recording a hat-trick with Jordon Reid scoring the other goal.

In other clashes T&T’s Speyside High School drew with Annai Secondary 4 all

Speyside High School Goal Scorers were Samuel Solomon, Micha Walton, Dariel Thomas and Ajani Stewart.

Guy Moses, Hanan Williams, Oswen Rotti and Sudesh Persaud scored for Annai Secondary.

The tournament features eight teams from four Caribbean nations, namely Guyana with four teams, Trinidad with two sides with one each from Jamaica and Suriname competing in a round-robin format.

The teams were divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-final (knockout) stage for the trophy.

The winning school earns 1 million dollars for the first place with $600,000 for second place and $400,000 for third place along with trophies and medals

The tournament will also hand out trophies and prizes for individual players who win MVP, highest goal scorers and best goal keeper.