Police arrest four men after finding illegal firearm, ammunition at Caria Caria

POLICE on Sunday found an illegal firearm and ammunition after acting on information received and proceeding to Caria Caria, located along the Essequibo River, using a wooden balahoo powered by a 200HP Yamaha outboard engine.

Upon arrival, they approached a residence owned by a 59-year-old farmer. Inside, they encountered Brian Johnson, a 24-year-old miner from Half Mile, Linden, who was found sleeping in a hammock with a black shoulder bag beside him.

The police awoke Johnson and conducted a search of both his person and the shoulder bag, uncovering a 9MM pistol, along with 10 rounds of matching ammunition.

Additionally, two radio sets were discovered in the bag. When asked whether he had a licence for the firearm, Johnson said he did not. Following this revelation, he was informed of the allegations against him and cautioned; however, he chose to remain silent, and was consequently arrested.

As the police escorted Johnson towards their boat, he requested that they wait for his friends. This led to the identification of several individuals: Rondel Rodney, a 27-year-old from One Mile, Wismar, riding an unregistered black XR motorcycle; Martin Fraser, a 25-year-old from South Amelia’s Ward,

Linden; and Lionel Gilkes, a 33-year-old welder from Half Mile, Wismar on a black-and-red scooter. Upon questioning, they claimed to be in the area for land prospecting.

All four men were subsequently arrested and transported to the Parika Police Station. The motorcycles were lodged as evidence alongside the firearm, which was secured in an evidence bag. The suspects are currently in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.