Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett calls for protection of vulnerable groups amid Ukraine crisis

IN a recent address, Guyana’s Permanent Representative of The Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett expressed profound concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Acknowledging the update provided by Director Doughten, Rodrigues-Birkett emphasised the dire statistics that highlight how civilians are disproportionately affected by the conflict.

Despite persistent calls from the international community for adherence to international humanitarian law, including principles of distinction, precaution, and proportionality, civilians continue to suffer from indiscriminate attacks, and the destruction of critical infrastructure, she said.

“The situation is exacerbated by continuous assaults on energy infrastructure, raising alarms about potential power outages during the harsh winter months,” Rodrigues-Birkett said.

She added: “These attacks have severely disrupted access to essential services, particularly impacting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, low-income households, individuals with disabilities, and those who have been internally displaced.”

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett firmly stated that this untenable situation must not persist, and called on all parties involved to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, specifically regarding the prohibition of deliberate attacks on civilians and protected objects.

Guyana also expressed grave concern over the precarious situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Recent attacks not only targetted the plant, but also endangered International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel and vehicles.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett condemned these acts, and demanded that all parties take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of IAEA staff, while safeguarding the integrity of the nuclear facility.

“The urgency for a peaceful resolution to this conflict was reiterated, with a clear message that prolonging hostilities will only lead to more severe consequences for all involved. Guyana called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military forces from internationally recognised Ukrainian territory, and urged all parties to commit to a genuine political and diplomatic process aimed at ending the conflict,” she said.

Guyana, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett reaffirmed, is committed to supporting efforts by the United Nations Secretary-General and other partners working towards peace.

She underscored that it is imperative for all parties to engage in good-faith negotiations to alleviate the suffering of millions affected by this war. The emphasis was placed on prioritising the rule of law and civilian welfare as essential steps toward achieving lasting peace.