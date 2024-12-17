Three employees charged with stealing $15.7M from Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital

THREE employees of Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Incorporated faced arraignment on Monday for the alleged misappropriation of significant funds.

The accused, Shivannie Guyadeen, Kimberly Meenawattie Prasad, and Randy Persaud, all appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

They were each charged with the offence of larceny by clerk or servant, contrary to Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Guyadeen, a 23-year-old from Lot 716 Belle West, Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was charged with stealing $14,307,000 from the hospital between February 19 and December 19, 2024. She pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail of $500,000.

Twenty-one-year-old Prasad, of Foulis Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (EBD), faced a charge of stealing $1,070,000 from the hospital between February 12 and December 2024.

Like Guyadeen, Prasad pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was placed on $250,000 bail.

La Grange, WBD resident, Randy Persaud, 23, was charged with stealing $180,000 from the hospital on May 19, 2024. He also pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of $75,000.

In a separate charge, Guyadeen and Persaud were jointly charged for stealing $234,000 from Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Incorporated on March 28, 2024. The pair, who were not required to plead to the charge, were each placed on $75,000 bail. The charges against the trio stem from an investigation into the alleged theft of significant amounts of money from the hospital’s finances. All three individuals have denied the allegations, and the matter is still under investigation. The defendants are scheduled to return to court on January 27, 2025, for further proceedings.