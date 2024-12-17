Teixeira condemns APNU+AFC’s Hastings for politicising tragedy

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Geographic Member of Parliament for Region Seven and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira has strongly criticised opposition MP Dawn Hastings for what she described as the politicisation of a tragic event.

Teixeira’s remarks on Monday come in response to a video released by Hastings in the wake of the murder of Toshao Ridley Joseph, the recently elected leader of Tassarene village in the Middle Mazaruni.

Teixeira expressed deep sorrow over Joseph’s tragic death, describing him as a dedicated leader committed to working with the government to address issues affecting his community.

“The loss of anyone should be mourned with respect,” Teixeira stated, adding: “Moreso, someone whose life was so brutally and senselessly taken. Such circumstances require some level of dignity from all of us.”

She added: “Since his election, I am happy that we were able to have several conversations that were constructive, and led to resolving a number of issues for the communities in the Middle Mazaruni. I was impressed by his straightforwardness and willingness to work with the government to find solutions to issues in his community and in the Middle Mazaruni sub-district. I wish to extend to Toshao Ridley Joseph’s family, the community of Tassarene, and the National Toshaos’ Council my deepest sympathy on his passing. He will be missed.”

Teixeira did not mince words in calling out Hastings, the opposition Geographic MP for Region Seven.

She accused Hastings of exploiting Joseph’s death for political gain, citing her attempts to link the tragedy to unrelated events, such as the Mahdia dormitory fire, despite a public inquiry report being released earlier this year.

“I am embarrassed and appalled by the video aired by the opposition’s Geographic Member of Parliament for Region Seven, Mrs. Dawn Hastings, hours after Toshao Joseph’s murder; to use the tragic end of Toshao Ridley Joseph’s life as a political weapon is unconscionable,” Teixeira said.

She added: “With such haste, Mrs. Hastings attempted to remind people of her relevance, as most have forgotten her role as the other Geographic Member of Parliament for Region Seven.”

Teixeira also criticised Hastings’ nostalgic reference to the Forbes Burnham era, when Toshaos were allegedly “secured” during their visits to town.

“So ‘secured’ they were under Burnham, that when they came to town, they were escorted, monitored, and manipulated to prevent them from interacting among themselves or with others, particularly the PPP,” Teixeira said, recalling the authoritarian policies of that time.

She added, “If I were Mrs. Hastings, I would have kept quiet, because the track record of her party between 1966-1992 was so abysmally bad with regards to the Amerindian people, poverty, isolation and neglect, coupled with the rigging of Toshaos elections to keep them under the control of the ruling party; her party.

“At one time, Aishalton had two village councils, one with the Burnham-appointed Toshao and council, and the other elected by the community. The former was recognised and received their stipends etc. while the other was not… 2015-2020, no different; please don’t cry caiman tears and posture that you cared.

“You were in government, and you know very well what was not done for or in some cases taken away from Amerindian people and their communities. And from your statements in Parliament, you defended all of these assaults on our Amerindian Peoples.”

Highlighting the ongoing efforts by the PPP/C government to uplift Amerindian communities, Teixeira pointed to significant progress in Region Seven under the PPP/C administration.

These include the construction of four new secondary schools with dormitories, expanded communication networks through Starlink, improved healthcare facilities, and the revitalisation of solar electrification programmes.

Teixeira also noted the $9 billion in carbon credits revenue allocated to over 240 Amerindian communities, alongside increased stipends for Toshaos and job creation initiatives.

“Yes, Mrs. Hastings, all Guyanese are seeing the transformation in their country,” Minister Texeira said, countering Hastings’ call for Indigenous Peoples to “see what is happening”.

Teixeira further questioned Hastings’ credibility, citing the opposition party’s track record on Amerindian issues during their time in government. She recalled incidents of neglect and mistreatment of Amerindian communities between 2015 and 2020, including the termination of 1,972 Community

Support Officers, the closure of the Amerindian Land Titling Unit, and severe shortages of essential drugs in villages.

“Where was Mrs. Hastings then, as a Geographic MP for Region Seven and Minister of Government?” Teixeira asked pointedly.

Describing Hastings’ actions as “the height of hypocrisy and vulgarity,” Minister Texeira urged her to refrain from using Joseph’s death to score political points.

“Toshao Ridley Joseph’s young legacy deserves more. His family deserves better, and the people of Region Seven deserve leaders who serve, not exploit,” she stressed.

The tragic murder of Toshao Ridley Joseph has deeply affected the Tassarene community and the wider Middle Mazaruni region.