‘Wanton carelessness, mindless pursuit of cheap politics’

–Minister McCoy says of AFC’s attempt to exploit plight of Venezuelan migrants

THE Alliance For Change (AFC) was hammered by officials on Monday evening for attempting to politicise the issue of Venezuelan migrants here in Guyana.

This followed AFC Leader, Nigel Hughes’ claims that persons were encouraged by government officials to travel to Georgetown for government assistance and were left stranded.

In a post to President Dr Irfaan Ali’s social media, his Aide de camp, Lieutenant Colonel, Earl Edghill clarified the issue and noted that just last Thursday President Ali was in Essequibo and persons surrounded the President taking photos and was asking for assistance.

However, Edghill noted that at no time at all did President Ali or anyone associated with him invite persons to Georgetown to seek assistance.

He said: “However, on Friday, a group of persons claiming to be from Essequibo turned up at State House claiming that His Excellency instructed that they come down to Georgetown.”

Lieutenant Colonel Edghill made contact with President Ali who instructed him to provide humanitarian assistance to those persons although he never invited or encouraged them to come to Georgetown.

In keeping with the President’s instructions, Edghill said the team ensured that those persons were fed, provided with hampers and even transported to Parika, where they were taken care of and even provided with financial assistance while also being transported back to Essequibo by boat.

“It is appalling to now hear and see that the same set of individuals are in town making outlandish claims. I feel as though our assistance has been wasted and we are being targeted without cause,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a post to his social media, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame Mc Coy in response to the posts made by Hughes, said, “In an attempt to politicise the issue of Venezuelan migrants in Georgetown tonight, Nigel Hughes and the Alliance For Change have demonstrated

what can only be described as wanton carelessness and a mindless pursuit of cheap political points.”

McCoy pointed out that the AFC claimed it would assume responsibility for providing essential support to the Venezuelan men, women and children identified while simultaneously accusing the government of abandoning its responsibility.