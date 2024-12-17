News Archives
Gov’t rolls out $100,000 cash grant in Region Eight communities
The $100,000 grant distribution commenced in Region Eight
THE Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, on Monday, launched the highly anticipated $100,000 cash grant distribution in Mahdia, Princeville, and Campbelltown, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).
This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Guyana, is part of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s broader efforts to promote economic empowerment and alleviate financial challenges for Guyanese families, particularly in remote and hinterland communities.

The $100,000 cash grant reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging the nation’s burgeoning oil revenues to provide direct economic benefits to its citizens. This initiative will

inject over $60 billion into the economy, boosting household income, fostering local business growth, and enabling investments in education and entrepreneurship. The initiative is one of several measures introduced to improve the standard of living, including the removal of taxes on essential services and the abolition of tuition fees at tertiary institutions starting January 2025.

The distribution process was praised for its efficiency, with local communities expressing gratitude for the timely support. Beneficiaries highlighted the grant’s potential to cover pressing needs, from household expenses to small business investments, underscoring its transformative potential for vulnerable populations in these areas.
The initiative aligns with President Ali’s vision of equitable economic development, ensuring that every Guyanese benefits from the nation’s growing wealth. This launch marks a step forward in the government’s strategy to create a more inclusive economy, bridging gaps between urban and rural regions while addressing income inequality.

