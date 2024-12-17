‘Achieving in a decade what took others 50 years’

–ExxonMobil official on Guyana’s oil surge

–says new discoveries, advanced seismic tech, aggressive tiebacks fuelling production growth

GUYANA’S oil journey has rapidly transformed into one of the fastest production ramp-ups in modern energy history.

Within just a few years, the country has gone from producing no oil to positioning itself to achieve one million barrels per day (bpd) by the early 2030s, a feat that took decades for oil-producing giants like Brazil and Angola.

This unprecedented journey was spotlighted during ExxonMobil’s Corporate Plan Update and Upstream Spotlight, where ExxonMobil Guyana’s Development Manager Drew Bishops offered an interesting analogy: Guyana’s oil success is like a five-star restaurant.

“I’m often asked, ‘What is the secret sauce in Guyana? Is the discovery just that good?’ What I tell them is they have the wrong paradigm entirely. Guyana’s success is more like a Michelin-star restaurant,” Bishops said.

In December 2019, Guyana made its historic entry into oil production with the Liza Destiny floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel. In just five years, ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess Corporation and CNOOC, have turned the Stabroek Block into one of the world’s most promising oil provinces.

The Stabroek Block, located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana, covers an area of 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometres).

Bishops highlighted the scale of this achievement, noting, “Five years ago, there was no production in the country; we plan to achieve one million barrels per day production in just over a decade from first discovery. For comparison, achieving this milestone in Brazil or Angola took 50-plus years.”

COMPLEX INGREDIENTS, FLAWLESS EXECUTION

The secret to this success, according to Bishops, lies in ExxonMobil’s ability to manage a mix of complex ingredients: The geological and technical challenges presented by the Stabroek Block’s vast and varied reservoirs.

“It covers the same area as the State of Massachusetts; in addition to the sheer size of the block, you have to consider this map in cross-section. There is a complex, three-dimensional challenge with unique reservoirs being developed at different depths,” Bishops related.

So far, ExxonMobil has developed 10 reservoirs, and by the time its eighth project is online, that number is expected to grow to 40.

Each development requires a unique approach. For example, Hammerhead, the company’s seventh project, contains rock formations that allow fluids to move 100,000 times more easily than shale formations in the US Permian Basin. However, its heavy crude oil presents unique processing challenges.

Conversely, Longtail, another major development, offers a completely different dynamic.

“Longtail can’t decide if it wants to be gas or liquid. Lots of gas helps with recovery, and we’re going to use that gas to recycle it like a sponge. Repeatedly pulling the liquids out of the reservoir. Dry gas in, oil rich gas out. Very light, high quality liquid produce that looks more like gasoline than what you put in your car,” he said.

ExxonMobil’s success in Guyana isn’t just about geology; it’s about execution and technology-driven innovation. The company’s use of 4D seismic technology is a prime example.

This advanced imaging technique allows ExxonMobil to track fluid movement in real time, enabling them to identify untapped reserves, and optimise well placement.

“In this real-life example, you can see water, which is blue, and gas, which is red, displacing the oil, which is yellow, in the reservoir. And you can also see where the oil is not moving, making a perfect target for a new well to capture the oil that would have otherwise been left behind,” Bishops explained while pointing to a 4D seismic map.

Looking ahead, ExxonMobil has an aggressive expansion strategy focused on maximising value through tiebacks, new discoveries, and further exploration. Bishops pointed out that about one-third of the Stabroek Block still lacks 3D seismic data, leaving vast potential yet to be tapped.

“This map shows where we see this potential coming from… discovered undeveloped resources near our existing facilities… new resources brought back to those existing assets, increasing and extending our oil production,” he stated.

Additionally, ExxonMobil is enhancing its high-powered computing capabilities, accelerating its ability to process seismic data, and make critical production decisions faster.

“We’re expanding our capability by significantly enhancing our high-powered computing capabilities; providing us with even faster cycle times,” Bishops said.

He added: “This is complexity made to look easy, executing to deliver maximum value from potential without sacrificing capital discipline. And technology is our secret sauces.”