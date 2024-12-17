Deceased Toshao was set to graduate top of RNA programme, receive several awards

INVESTIGATIONS are currently ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Ridley Joseph, a 37-year-old Toshao of Tasserene Village in Region Seven.

According to Guyana Police Force, the murder occurred at the Signature Inn Hotel on Laluni Street, Queenstown between 00:50 hrs and 07:30 hrs on Monday.

Initial investigations revealed that on Sunday evening around 18:23 hrs, Joseph checked into the hotel for one night, and was given room Number 135 in the middle flat of the three-storey building.

Shortly after checking in, he was reportedly seen leaving the hotel, and later returning around 00:50 hrs on Monday morning in the company of a male Amerindian.

“They entered the southern door of the hotel, where Joseph purchased one bottle of water from the receptionist. The other male was seen with a Rude Boy bottle in his hand. The men then proceeded to Room 135, which they entered. At 02:19 hrs, the male that went into the room with Joseph exited the

room and left the hotel, walking in a western direction on Laluni Street, and then turning south onto Albert Street,” the Police Force said in its media release.

The investigations have also revealed that several reddish stains, suspected to be blood, were seen on the floor of the walkway leading to the room, and on the room door; a hole was seen that appeared to be made by a sharp object.

Through the hole in the door, Joseph was seen lying on his abdomen, police said.

The body was lying in a pool of blood, and there were several partial footwear impressions among the blood stains on the floor.

Detectives also observed what appeared to be blood splatter impressions on the walls, as well as on the ceiling of the room. Bloodstains were also found behind the door.

The body was examined, and a total of 19 stab wounds were observed.

Meanwhile, in a message of condolence from the Ministry of Health, it was noted that Joseph was expected to graduate on Monday as the Best Graduating Student of the Health Ministry’s Registered Nursing Assistant (RNA) programme in Region Ten.

Joseph was described as a stalwart in healthcare, and an exemplary student that demonstrated good leadership qualities.

Additionally, he was set to receive four other awards, these being, the RNA deemed the most compassionate, RNA who demonstrated a high level of integrity, Most Outstanding RNA in clinical Nursing, and RNA who performed excellently in academics.