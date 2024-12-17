Guyana among Caribbean nations leading in transparency, citizen engagement

–meets eligible criteria to join international Open Government Partnership, IDB report highlights

AS Caribbean nations continue to make positive strides towards more transparent governance, Guyana has emerged as a leading force in advancing open government practices in the region.

With the implementation of fiscal transparency, improved access to information, and enhanced citizen engagement, Guyana is setting a commendable example for other nations in the Caribbean.

Building on recent developments, Guyana’s commitment to transparency and public accountability has positioned it as an eligible candidate for membership in the Open Government Partnership (OGP), an initiative that brings together countries committed to making their governments more transparent, inclusive, and accountable to their citizens.

According to the OPG’s official website: “In order to participate in OGP, governments must exhibit a demonstrated commitment to open government by meeting a set of (minimum) performance criteria across key dimensions that are particularly consequential for increasing government responsiveness, strengthening citizen engagement and combatting corruption, and an adherence to the democratic governance norms and values set in the Open Government Declaration.”

Alongside its regional neighbours, including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Guyana’s proactive efforts align with global standards for open governance. These efforts include the rigorous disclosure of public officials’ assets, enhanced citizen participation in policy discussions, and access to information through various digital platforms.

The Caribbean Development Dynamics 2025 by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report highlights Guyana’s significant progress in these areas, noting that the country’s commitment to strengthening democratic processes through transparency is a powerful tool for building public trust.

Public officials have acknowledged that the fight for transparent governance goes hand-in-hand with respect for human rights, which has been a critical area of focus for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

By strengthening human rights, the government is not only ensuring equitable growth, but also paving the way for greater social stability.

“Our democratic governance has become better, more inclusive, more participatory; we have much to celebrate, and we shouldn’t be shy or apologetic about it,” Guyana’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira said at a recent Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo.

Guyana has set out on an ambitious venture, and though the ministry is small, it has successfully been able to host several training programmes and workshops, all aimed at building recognition of human rights and combatting corruption.

Pointing out the links between human rights and corruption, Teixeira explained: “We felt we needed to show the interconnection between corruption and human rights, and the way in which corruption can diminish a country’s democratic institutions; programmes and work and resources that are meant for the taxpayers and the poor and the vulnerable.”

Looking at Guyana’s progress through a wider lens, Teixeira noted that the country has come a long way from once being one of the poorest countries in the hemisphere to now boasting of massive transformation.